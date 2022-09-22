LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Alameda County – The Altamont Landfill Open Space Committee (ALOSC) is wrestling with the problem of having too much money and not enough places to spend it.

At the Sept. 16 meeting, the committee discussed various ways to kick off a public outreach effort to increase the number of grant applications they receive for the funds they manage. Such ideas included speaking at city council meetings and mailing out informative postcards.