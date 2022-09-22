Alameda County – The Altamont Landfill Open Space Committee (ALOSC) is wrestling with the problem of having too much money and not enough places to spend it.
At the Sept. 16 meeting, the committee discussed various ways to kick off a public outreach effort to increase the number of grant applications they receive for the funds they manage. Such ideas included speaking at city council meetings and mailing out informative postcards.
“Somebody or some groups of people are going to have to be willing to attend those meetings and, during public comment, point out that this committee exists, and it has a lot of money to protect land,” said Dick Schneider, Alameda County resident.
The ALOSC manages an open space fund that was created in 1999 through a legal settlement in connection with an Altamont Landfill expansion. Landfill stakeholders pay over $1 million into the fund each year and, as of last week’s meeting, the fund contains about $21.4 million.
The settlement stipulates that the funds be used to acquire land for the preservation of native biological diversity and wildlife habitat, as well as land that provides visual value or non-motorized recreation.
While the committee – composed of representatives from Alameda County, Livermore, Pleasanton and the Sierra Club – decides who receives funding, it cannot directly purchase land itself. It instead relies on individual landowners, public agencies, private conservancies and other nonprofit organizations to apply for funding and then handle the purchase and management of the land.
“For a while there, the main recipient of the grants from the committee was East Bay Regional Parks District,” said Assistant Planning Director Liz McElligott. “And they purchased quite a bit of property in the Pleasanton Ridge area using grants from this committee.”
The Parks District, however, has not approached the ALSOC recently, continued McElligott, and the committee must find new landowners to continue its mandate.
“I don’t think we’ve had outreach before,” said Shawn Wilson, Supervisor David Haubert’s chief of staff.
Wilson suggested Alameda’s Rural Roads Group as one channel, while McElligott suggested Sunol’s Citizens Advisory Council as another.
Schneider also broached a system that would identify and price ecosystem services in the county as another area for the ALSOC to invest funds in.
Ecosystem services refer to the tangible benefits provided by surrounding ecosystems that make human survival possible and comfortable, according to the National Wildlife Federation. Examples include food and fuels, water and air filtration, crop pollination, and carbon storage.
Although Schneider suggested the ALOSC open itself up to compensating landowners for the ecosystem services they provide, Pleasanton Councilmember Valerie Arkin questioned the committee’s ability to expand the types of grant recipients under the settlement agreement.
And Wilson, while supportive, thought the committee should first exhaust its outreach efforts before possibly amending the settlement agreement.
“I think at some point in the future, this is a good idea,” said Wilson.
Parties interested in ALOSC funding can find further information on the fund, including a grant application form, on the fund’s website at bit.ly/indy_alosf.