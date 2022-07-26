LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Trail-camera theft remains one of the main obstacles in the Transportation Wildlife Corridors project, a multi-year effort to document wildlife presence and species diversity along the Tri-Valley’s interstate corridors.

The project, which launched its first phase in August 2018, monitors animal tracks, scat and roadkill data, in addition to the automated photos provided by the cameras, to paint a picture of the region’s animal activity, said Katherine Boxer, CEO of the Alameda County Resource Conservation District.