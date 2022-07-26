Trail-camera theft remains one of the main obstacles in the Transportation Wildlife Corridors project, a multi-year effort to document wildlife presence and species diversity along the Tri-Valley’s interstate corridors.
The project, which launched its first phase in August 2018, monitors animal tracks, scat and roadkill data, in addition to the automated photos provided by the cameras, to paint a picture of the region’s animal activity, said Katherine Boxer, CEO of the Alameda County Resource Conservation District.
“One of the most important things, I believe, in the scope of this project, is increasing public awareness of the importance of this type of work, because of the overdevelopment that has occurred in the greater Bay Area,” said Boxer in a quarterly update to the Altamont Landfill Open Space Committee (ALOSC) on July 15.
The ALOSC, which executed the contract for the project’s second phase in June, hopes to use the wildlife data to help prioritize its land acquisitions and further its own mission of preserving native biological diversity and wildlife habitat. The study’s small, motion-activated cameras, however, have proven too tempting to thieves.
“We’ve basically gone through a lot of the ones from phase one, meaning they’re gone or they’re broken,” said Fraser Shilling, director of the University of California Davis Road Ecology Center.
Shilling and his team of undergraduate students potentially lose a month’s worth of data with each theft, but for the time being, will refrain from beefing up camera security. The team will instead check the cameras more often and continue to replace them as they go missing.
Also discussed in the meeting, the committee agreed to share its parcel mapping tool to help the state with its upcoming classification of Tesla Park.
The California Department of Parks and Recreation expects to begin planning for the 3,100-acre park in September, a process that will include a classification assignment — such as wilderness area, natural and cultural reserve, or recreation area — for the park. The classification, in turn, will inform the park’s design and allowed uses.
Sierra Club representative Dick Schneider explained that while classification is normally a closed process, the state will conduct Tesla Park’s publicly, due to heightened public interest. Prior to the state’s interest in the area, the ALOSC had already prioritized Tesla Park’s parcels for purchase because of their biological diversity and native habitat value.
“I think the state did us a huge favor in saving us nine to whatever million dollars we were looking at spending on the park property,” said Chair Shawn Wilson. “I personally have no problem with sharing the mapping system with the state.”