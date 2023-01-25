Wildlife Corridor largelandscapes.org.jpg

A wildlife corridor, habitat corridor, or green corridor is an area of habitat connecting wildlife populations separated by human activities or structures such as roads, development, or logging.  

 Photo courtesy of The Center for Large Landscape Conservation

Alameda County — The Alameda County Resource Conservation District (RCD), in partnership with the University of California Davis, plans to protect wildlife in the East Bay by building three wildlife crossings throughout the county’s Diablo Range.

RCD will apply for $3 million to $5 million in funding from the state Wildlife Conservation Board to develop a planning report with conceptual design plans for crossings over Interstate 580, Interstate 680 and State Route 84.