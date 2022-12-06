The Amador Valley girls’ basketball team defeated Berkeley High School 41-32 on Nov. 22.
With the win, the Dons take their first game of the season and start the year undefeated at home.
Amador got off to a good start as they took a 23-12 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, the Dons took a 39-16 lead. The Yellow Jackets made a big run in the fourth quarter as they outscored the Dons 16-2, but it wasn’t enough as Amador Valley got a big win.
The Dons start the season 1-0 and will face Irvington High School on the road., on Dec. 1.
Pleasanton’s world-famous Balloon Platoon performs during the 25th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Parade in downtown Pleasanton on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)