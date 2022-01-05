Alameda County — Alameda County’s provider of 9-1-1 ambulance service, Falck Alameda County, has reduced the level of service it will provide in some critical emergency circumstances.
Under the new protocol, Falck will dispatch basic life support (BLS) crews to critical emergency calls in place of advanced life support (ALS) crews when three or fewer ALS units are available in the county. This revision to its service delivery model took effect Dec. 21 and was confirmed by Alameda County Emergency Medical Services Agency (ALCO EMS) – the agency in charge of managing countywide ambulance service.
“BLS Falck units on ALS calls is something that the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) is actively seeing,” said LPFD Deputy Chief Joe Testa.
In recent months, Falck has struggled with extended ambulance response times. The agency’s failure to meet its contractual service levels in the county has resulted in ALCO EMS assessing financial penalties for noncompliance. This policy change is intended to help Falck improve response times and restore service levels.
“Falck has demonstrated a commitment to the county and meeting its contractual and performance metrics,” said an ALCO EMS spokesperson in an email to the Independent. “Recent initiatives are producing results.”
While ambulance response times may improve, Falck BLS crews are not qualified to provide advanced levels of patient care. That responsibility will fall on firefighter paramedics as fire department units are dispatched on most medical calls along with an ambulance crew. If a patient requires advanced medical care during transportation to a hospital, a firefighter will fill that role.
Exactly how Falck’s policy will affect the county's fire agencies remains to be seen, Deputy Chief Ryan Nishimoto of the Alameda County Fire Department (ACFD) said. However, Testa expressed concern.
“The primary impact to our jurisdiction is the decreased availability of our fire units while firefighters are en route to hospitals, retrieving firefighters from the hospital and (the) drive time back to their district,” he explained.” The Alameda County fire chiefs have been in frequent discussions with Alameda County EMS, but the fire chiefs learned of this particular plan shortly before implementation.”
After Falck failed to respond to 90% of its emergency calls within the established time frame in August and September, ALCO EMS required the agency to submit a corrective action plan detailing how it would return to compliance. They also missed their service level standard in October and November, while the December performance report has yet to be published.
The move to greater dependence on BLS units was one of the steps Falck included in its plan, which was approved by ALCO EMS. Alameda County fire chiefs were not consulted on the policy change, but according to ALCO EMS, they were notified prior to its implementation.
“We made the decision in consultation with the county EMS agency to triage calls, which will ensure that patients receive appropriate care based on the severity of the call,” said Jeff Lucia, Falck USA director of marketing and communications, in an email to The Independent.
Despite concerns voiced by the county’s fire agencies, ALCO EMS — the agency in charge of managing countywide ambulance service — stated that the new policy will reduce the strain on fire crews.
“Falck reinstated a patient-focused practice to reduce ambulance delays and the time commitment from the fire service,” said an ALCO EMS spokesperson. “Restoring this practice actually allows fire to be available for response elsewhere as needed by improving ambulance availability.”
In the past interviews, Falck has pointed to staffing shortages and long waits to transfer patient care from its ambulance crews to hospital staff as the primary drivers of its performance issues. Those issues continue to put stress on the emergency response system. Lucia noted that wait times to transfer patients from an ambulance to a hospital emergency department has increased 12% in the last week with crews experiencing wait times of up to three hours.
“I cannot stress this enough,” Lucia added. “This is a national issue. Numerous communities have called in the National Guard to assist with ambulance and hospital staffing. Fortunately, Omicron symptoms are mostly less severe than other COVID variants. We used to say we’re all in this together, and that’s as true today as it was at the beginning of the pandemic.”