For the safety of patients with weakened immune systems, the American Red Cross has resumed testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Donations with high levels of COVID-19 antibodies will still be used as convalescent plasma, according to the announcement.
“While we work to ensure doctors have access to this treatment option for the most critically ill patients facing COVID-19, blood donations are still needed daily to help cancer patients, trauma victims and those with blood disorders,” said Cari Dighton, Red Cross communications director for Northern California. “The Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable and those interested in giving are urged to make a blood or platelet donation appointment in the days and weeks ahead.”
The Red Cross also announced that all blood donors in March will receive a $10 e-gift card from Fanatic and will be entered to win a trip for two to the 2022 Major League Baseball all-star game in Los Angeles.