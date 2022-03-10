Alameda County — A lawsuit filed by three grassroots organizations to overturn Alameda County’s approval of the 347-acre Aramis solar energy facility in North Livermore is slated for its hearing March 15.
Attorneys for Save North Livermore Valley (SNLV), the Ohlone Audubon Society and the Friends of Open Space and Vineyards filed their most recent briefs in the case before Judge Evilio Grillo in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland last month.
Along with concerns about harm to the natural habitat and agricultural water supply, opponents of the utility-scale solar project say the supervisors should have found it inconsistent with Measure D, the East County Area Plan (ECAP), and the General Plan’s Scenic Route and Open Space Elements. They further outlined the failure to address the site’s abandoned oil well, while also expressing the fear that Aramis will set a precedent for other industrial developments to blanket the Livermore Valley.
According to the petitioners, “The supervisors abused their discretion when they failed to proceed in a manner required by law by reviewing and approving the project for a conditional use permit when solar electric facilities and battery storage complexes are not conditionally permitted uses in the Alameda County Agricultural Zoning District.”
On the other side of the issue, proponents of the facility, including residents, labor unions, county officials and Aramis developer Intersect Power officials believe the Aramis project will be an asset to Northern California and a necessary component to tackle climate change. They’ve contended that Aramis will help California meet its carbon neutrality goals.
Marisa Mitchell, a principal with the company, previously told the panel the project met California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requirements and was fully compatible with the county’s General Plan, zoning ordinance and Measure D.
Those views were reflected in the county’s and Intersect Power’s arguments filed with the judge to defend their positions that the Aramis solar facility met requirements for approval.
“The project is in conformance with the ECAP, as amended by Measure D,” respondents wrote in their 47-page filing. “Solar energy facilities like the (Aramis) project are similar in character to other uses explicitly allowed in the general plan designations, such as wind farms, quarries and public uses ... Measure D did not amend the General Plan to prohibit public facilities or other infrastructure so long as such facilities have no excessive growth-inducing effect on the East County area. To further this goal, Policy 13 provides that the county shall not provide nor authorize public facilities or other infrastructure in excess of that needed for permissible development consistent with Measure D.”
Respondents also said, “The project would not extend utility infrastructure to new areas or construct new roadways that could induce development.”
County attorneys further argued that the Aramis project is an infrastructure project allowed under county policies because it will feed into the state’s electrical grid.
“The urban growth boundary was never intended to ban development of infrastructure, public and quasi-public facilities, and similar uses outside of the urban growth boundary,” the attorneys wrote.
However, the lawsuit against Alameda County said the claim that the project is allowed under ECAP because it is “infrastructure” is incorrect, noting that infrastructure is “not synonymous with development, but rather refers to systems.”
“Policy 13 provides examples of infrastructure, which include linear features, such as ‘pipelines, canals and power transmission lines,'" the court documents read. Questioning the logic that the 347-acre power-generation development project is “infrastructure” within the meaning of the ECAP and urban growth boundary, SNLV lawyers noted that Intersect and the county highlighted the fact that Policy 54 only allows for “limited” infrastructure outside the growth boundary.
The plaintiffs then state, “Needless to say, a 342-acre solar facility, a five-acre battery storage complex and at least 267,000 solar panels connected to a PG&E substation, is hardly ‘limited.’”
In addition, the suit alleges the supervisor vote violated CEQA, failing to both adequately analyze Aramis’ “significant environmental impacts” and identify measures to reduce them.
“It is clear the only way this project can meet its megawatt objectives on a reduced footprint of 347 acres is through increased panel densification,” petitioners’ court statements continued. “Accordingly, the (environmental impact report) should have analyzed the environmental impacts of generating 100MW on a reduced footprint and included mitigation measures to account for this change in project description.”
According to Intersect Power’s website, the solar development will involve the concept of agrivoltaics, which combines solar generation with agriculture. The plan includes growing pollen-rich plants between and under solar panels for honey production, beekeeping, sheep grazing for two months a year, and egg-laying chickens, which respondents to the lawsuit say “would promote continued agricultural use of the project site, consistent with the (large parcel agriculture) land use designation.”
During previous public hearings and workshops, many residents have opposed agrivoltaics, calling it untested in the county. The suit notes that the bees and sheep do not equate to intensive agriculture as designated in the North Livermore Intensive Agriculture Area per Measure D. By definition, “intensive agriculture” is “high yield agricultural production, including vineyards, orchards and row crops,” the suit stated.
In October 2020, when Intersect Power’s proposal went before the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments for approval, Mitchell said the site along Cayetano Creek was carefully selected because the land had severely impaired soils and a lack of habitat for protected species. Extensive landscaping, she said, would shield the facility from public view.
Countering this point, SNLV attorneys said the respondents to the suit repeatedly contradicted the claim that landscaping would shield the project, pointing to a quote from Alameda County Planning Director Albert Lopez that states, “the project is very large; we can’t screen it.”
Respondents addressed the contention that approval of the Aramis project will lead to other solar projects in North Livermore by providing the argument that finding a great solar site is like finding a needle in a haystack, and the Aramis site is the one needle in Alameda County’s vast haystack.
Intersect and the county attorneys concluded, “Thus, the county appropriately determined that development of utility-scale solar throughout the ECAP was not likely; the cumulative impacts analysis properly analyzed the project in combination with other past, current, and probable future projects.”
On the opposing side, petitioners pointed to previous solar projects, such as Green Volts and Cool Earth. “Respondents argue that the fact those projects were ultimately not built is evidence that utility-scale solar likely will not be developed throughout the county. However, the fact that those projects were approved strongly suggests that other similar projects probably will be built on those sites, because the review process for those projects would likely reach the same conclusion, based on the county's novel application of adjudicatory ‘unlisted use’ determinations.”
The petitioners further stated that if Aramis and the other approved projects nearby “are any guide, the entire Valley, estimated at roughly 1,100 acres, will likely be covered with solar projects because those projects also would have access to the same substation.”
Many residents opposed to the Aramis project believe it should not have been approved until the county developed policies for solar facilities in unincorporated areas of the county.
For more than a year, the county Agriculture Advisory Commission (AAC), county staff and the Board of Supervisors have worked to develop policies, recently holding a public workshop to listen to residents’ views.
Last year, supervisors considered a moratorium on new solar projects until those policies are in writing. In the end, however, they declined to pass a moratorium.