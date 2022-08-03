Jail Prison Crime Arrest Cops Police Handcuffs Unsplash.jpg

REGIONAL – Two Tri-Valley men have been arrested on multiple counts of insider trading that generated more than $5.2 million in illegal profits, according to federal authorities. A third man from Fremont has also been charged.

Srinivasa Kakkera, 47, of Pleasanton and Amit Bhardwaj, 49, of San Ramon, along with Abbas Saeedi, 47 of Fremont, were arrested July 25 on varying counts of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy charges. Bhardwaj, who was chief information security officer for Lumentum Holdings, an optical and photonic products company based in San Jose, faces up to 190 years in prison. Kakkera, head of engineering and artificial intelligence at a publicly-traded computer software company in San Jose; and Saeedi, who owns a tax preparation firm in Newark, each face up to 50 years behind bars.