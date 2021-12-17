Asante Africa Foundation (AAF) hosted a virtual Holiday Wow Hour to update American donors on the progress being made in its programs throughout Africa.
The Zoom meeting was a small gathering of staff from the U.S., Kenya and Tanzania, along with donors who were eager to receive an update on Asante’s work.
“This is an exciting opportunity to talk with our team members in Africa,” said Michael Carter, a longtime donor and the organization’s photographer. “I recently came back from an awesome trip in Tanzania. I saw some emotionally compelling work with the staff there in some of the schools, and I came back with the increased resolve that what we are doing has great impact, and I am proud to be part of this organization.”
AAF was founded in 2007 by Livermore resident Erna Grasz and two African women she met while on a trip to Mount Kilimanjaro. It has since grown and expanded to include programming in three countries — Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya — and impacted over 600,000 lives through its educational, life skills, entrepreneurial and leadership programs. The group hopes to reach 1.6 million by 2025.
The foundation emphasizes building stronger outcomes for its youth, increasing digital planning opportunities and digital literacy, as well as helping young entrepreneurs access necessary loans to finance their business dreams. They work to create a culture of support not only at school, but at home as well. Many of the teachers are alumni the students can identify with, since they grew up in the communities where they teach.
One of the African staff members on the call was Flaviane Eyen, Girls Advancement Program Coordinator in Samburu, Kenya.
“One of the successes is in our leadership,” Eyen said. “I have seen how our program gives back to the young people in our programs. It shows me the impact of our programs, so that we can mentor the youth and show them the way. The programs are really giving back to the communities.”
Eyen noted the program’s curriculum had been updated this year to include boys, so they can learn the male-oriented skills they need, while also learning about the unique challenges facing women in Africa.
Esther Samwel is Eyen’s counterpart in Arusha, Tanzania. She reported that updates in the school’s digital resources had helped increase capacity for learning.
“In our program, we have been able to digitalize all of our school organizations,” Samwel said. “Schools have been able to be provided with digital kits — such as laptops, projectors and tablets — and another kit that works as an online library where students can log in and access materials and some exercises to practice.”
Samwel explained this solved a major textbook shortage the school faced, as well as adding libraries where none had existed before.
Tanzania’s branch of AAF also began implementing a new program called Bridging the Gap (BTG), designed to help students who complete their primary education in Swahili transition to secondary education, where they will be expected to learn in English. BTG helps students in primary school begin to acquire skills in English, so they are more prepared to successfully continue their learning.
AAF’s Wow Hours began when the organization reoriented itself at the beginning of the pandemic, shifting support to its African students based on their developing needs. The group found discussing its successes as they were able to stay in Africa when other organizations left was empowering and made the meetings a regular occurrence.
“We are still supporting thousands of families with food and supplies and that was a big deal for us in the beginning of the pandemic,” said Emily Koster, AAF’s director of grants and strategic partnerships. “We saw so many big organizations having to retreat, and the Peace Corps going home. But because our programs are locally led, because that’s where we are from, we were able to stay and continue to make a difference.”
AAF has an office in Livermore and works with communities in Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya. Of those working in the programs, 80% are under the age of 35, and 50% are alumni who come back to work with the next generation of youth.
For more information, or to donate, visit www.asanteafrica.org or email events@asanteafrica.org.