Rebecca Bauer-Kahan

Rebecca Bauer-Kahan

 Jeff Walters

California Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) hosted a virtual event on Nov. 3 alongside state mental health experts to celebrate the establishment of the new 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline with the recent signing of California Assembly Bill 988, which will provide enhanced resources to the state to help combat its rising mental health crisis.

Padilla and Bauer-Kahan were joined by leaders from the California Health and Human Services Agency, the Steinberg Institute, and the Kennedy Forum for this conversation about mental health resources coming to California.