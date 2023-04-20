Rebecca Bauer-Kahan

 Jeff Walters

A bill introduced by Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan to prevent information about abortions performed in California from being automatically shared in health information exchanges with other states received a “do-pass” recommendation last week on an 11-3 vote by the Committee on Health.

Introduced in January, AB 352 has now been referred to the Committee on Privacy and Consumer Protection.