A bill introduced by Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan to prevent information about abortions performed in California from being automatically shared in health information exchanges with other states received a “do-pass” recommendation last week on an 11-3 vote by the Committee on Health.
Introduced in January, AB 352 has now been referred to the Committee on Privacy and Consumer Protection.
“In a medical setting, people should never fear that their information will be used against them,” said Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda). “AB 352 prevents the automatic sharing of sensitive medical information so that anyone coming to California for care is protected.”
Supporters of the measure worry that women from states where abortions are banned or severely restricted could face criminal charges when they return. They argue that medical records should not be used to penalize patients for seeking health care.
“Protecting the privacy of patients who access essential health care service, whether that be an abortion, gender-affirming care, mental health, or another sensitive services, is crucial, especially as we see these vital services continuously attacked and criminalized in other states,” said Molly Robson, vice president of government affairs for Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California.