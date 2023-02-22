Alameda County – Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan spoke in Livermore last month to update her constituents on her recent legislative efforts.
During the roundtable event, Bauer-Kahan kicked off the discussion by detailing her background as an attorney with a passion for policy and law.
“I love the law,” she said. “I think it’s a powerful tool, and one that we should use together.”
She shared that she chairs the Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee, which oversees all of California’s water resources, and sits on four other standing committees: Banking and Finance, Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials, Privacy and Consumer Protection, and Utilities and Energy. Bauer-Kahan also serves on select committees, including the committees on Reproductive Health (chair), California’s Clean Energy Economy, Cybersecurity, Domestic Violence, Impact Investing for Improved Social and Environmental Outcomes, Nonprofit Sector, and Uplifting Girls and Women of Color in California.
Bauer-Kahan detailed statuses on the following legislation from last year before allowing time for community discussion.
Utility Ratepayer Protection
Bauer-Kahan authored AB 2083 to prevent utility companies from passing settlement costs on to ratepayers. If a utility company is found to be at fault for wildfires, this bill will prevent the company from shirking responsibility and transferring costs to customers through fees. AB 2083 was signed into law to end this practice.
“When utility companies cause fires, manipulative settlements, they leave Californians on the hook,” Bauer-Kahan said. “In the last five years, California suffered an unprecedented number of wildfires caused by utilities. Charging ratepayers for this negligence is unethical and must end.”
Water Conservation and Drought Relief
Bauer-Kahan said she was proud to have been appointed chair of the Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee. She spent the past year holding hearings on the water crisis and authored AB 2805 to reform the Regional Conservation Investment Strategies Program to protect biodiversity. AB 2805 was signed into law and streamlines projects while allowing for more efficient conservation efforts in California.
She authored AB 460 and introduced it to the legislature on Feb. 7 to increase oversight of water use and crack down on water theft. This bill would help address the drought and prevent the waste of water in the long term.
Suicide Prevention
Bauer-Kahan succeeded in passing AB 988, the Miles Hall Lifeline Act, implementing the national 988 mental health emergency response system in California. This creates an alternative to 911 for individuals having a mental health crisis and in need of immediate support from mental health professionals instead of a response from law enforcement. Bauer-Kahan said mental health and suicide prevention are top priorities for her, and she will continue to work to keep communities and families safe and healthy.
“We want our law enforcement officers to be focused on protecting us and public safety, and we want our health care providers to be responding to those with health care needs, and that’s what that funding will provide,” Bauer-Kahan explained.
Reproductive Rights
As the chair of the Select Committee on Reproductive Rights, Bauer-Kahan authored two pieces of legislation to ensure abortion remains legal in California. The first, AB 1666, “protects those in California from civil liability for providing, aiding, or receiving abortion care.” The second, AB 1242, prevents criminal penalties and protects digital data from use in cases criminalizing abortion. Both bills passed with over two-thirds support in both houses and were signed into law.
Bauer-Kahan also introduced two bills this year protecting abortion, AB 315 and AB 254. AB 315 restricts the advertising used by crisis pregnancy centers and prohibits these organizations from lying about whether they provide abortion. AB 254 protects reproductive privacy online by adding health privacy protections for data collected by reproductive and sexual health apps and websites. This data is currently easily obtained and criminalized, and AB 254 would put up guardrails for third party sale of information, among other protections.
“Digital information about menstruation, gender-affirming health care, and pregnancy must be treated as confidential health information,” said Bauer-Kahan. “We will not passively watch as health care becomes criminalized; we are committed to protecting the privacy and security of every individual.”
Protecting Bees
Last year, Bauer-Kahan authored AB 2146, restricting the use of neonicotinoid pesticides in non-agricultural settings. These pesticides are harmful to pollinator populations and biodiversity. Though the bill passed through both houses of the legislature, it was vetoed by the governor, who tasked the Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) to accelerate a systemwide transition to safer, more sustainable pest management.
Bauer-Kahan said she remains dedicated to protecting pollinators and has introduced AB 363 to require the DPR to complete its evaluation with full inclusion of human health impacts and a strict timeline.
Illegal Dumping
Bauer-Kahan said she was proud to partner with Contra Costa Country to pass AB 2374, which placed further restrictions and penalties on illegal dumping operations. The bill was signed by the governor in September 2022. AB 2374 increased fines and allowed for the suspension of business licenses of individuals and companies who are caught illegally dumping waste and materials.
Wildfires
Bauer-Kahan said she continues to prioritize wildfire safety, authoring AB 2070, which would require all electrical utilities to notify local fire districts at least 24 hours before conducting mitigation or planned burns in a high fire risk area during fire season, so local fire districts can be prepared for any necessary fire prevention. This bill was held in committee.
Hate Crimes
Bauer-Kahan said she was proud to stand with her colleagues against Asian hate, and co-authored a resolution to end Asian hate and the legislation to create a Commission on the State of Hate.
She also authored AB 2282, which equalized and increased penalties for displaying symbols of hate. Previously, the law considered the swastika, the noose and desecrated cross as symbols of terror, but restricted them at different criminal levels. AB 2282 equalized the punishments for usage of all three symbols, increased fines and expanded prohibition of these offenses to places of worship, cemeteries, schools, places of employment and public spaces. It was signed by the governor on Sept. 18, 2022.
Nursing Homes
Bauer-Kahan’s bill, AB 1907, was also signed into law last September, and increased efficiency and effectiveness of inspections of nursing homes by aligning state and federal inspection timelines. The assembly member said this will increase the number of inspections to improve safety and quality of life in nursing homes.
Climate Change
Bauer-Kahan supported the climate change package and legislation restricting the creation of new oil wells. This year, she introduced AB 769 offering a tax incentive for companies or emitters to reduce air pollution.
Other environmental bills this session include AB 267 – which would aim to eliminate harmful chemicals from recreational camping tents – and AB 234 – which would restrict the addition of microplastics to products that could damage health and water quality.
For more information, visit a16.asmdc.org.