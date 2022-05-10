Liz Perez-Howe, chief operating officer for Axis Community Health, will become chief executive officer on June 4, following the retirement of current CEO Sue Compton.
Axis is a Pleasanton-based non-profit health organization with five locations in the Tri-Valley. It currently provides medical, dental, and mental health services to about 15,000 Alameda County residents.
Perez Howe, who joined Axis in 2013, is a graduate of Southeastern University and holds a master’s degree in professional counseling from Georgia State University.
"We are extremely fortunate to have Ms. Perez-Howe step into the CEO position,” said James Paxson, board chair for Axis Community Health. “She understands the pivotal role community health clinics play in public health, has operationalized many initiatives at Axis, and cares deeply about the Axis mission of serving our patients.”