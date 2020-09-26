Axis Community Health will offer free online screenings of “Like,” a documentary that explores the impact of social media on individual lives, the brain, and society in general, beginning Oct. 21.
Produced by Seattle-based IndieFlix, the film offers guidance for parents from educators, psychologists and other experts in human development on how to navigate social media more safely with the goal of supporting mental wellness among youth.
“We are excited to offer this resource for people to view safely at home with their families, especially at a time when so many parents are concerned about increased screen time among their children,” said Heather Mackey, a health education specialist at Axis.
Those who register for one of three viewing periods will be able to watch the film on-demand for one week. They will also have access to a recorded, online Q&A with the filmmaker, family discussion guide, and tip sheets for parents.
The viewing windows will begin on Oct. 21, Nov. 18, and Dec. 9. To register, go to https://bit.ly/32vU5cr. Axis Community Health is a nonprofit provider of medical care, mental health counseling, and addiction counseling services with centers in Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin.