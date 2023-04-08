Axis Community Health in Pleasanton is urging patients enrolled in Medi-Cal, the California agency responsible for administering the federal Medicaid program for low-income families and individuals, to respond quickly to notices they may receive about maintaining coverage.
Medi-Cal, which provides medical coverage for more than 14 million California residents, requires an annual redetermination of eligibility. However, that requirement was suspended by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.