Alameda County — BART’s board of directors recently awarded a $47 million contract to begin replacing 700 turnstiles with gates designed to prevent people from entering train platforms without paying.
The new gates will be installed at all of the 50 stations in the BART system, including the Tri-Valley.
BART officials believe new gates featuring tall swinging doors instead of the current orange fins will increase ridership safety, and improve access for bicyclists and people in wheelchairs and with strollers.
“It’s going to go a long way in improving the rider experience,” BART Board Member Debora Allen said during the agency’s April 13 meeting. “It’s been a long time coming…This is one of the very few, maybe the only, capital projects that we have planned with a 20-year asset life that will not only pay for itself in five to seven years through added rider revenue, reduced maintenance costs and an improved rider experience.”
BART awarded the contract to STraffic America, a Virginia firm whose South Korean parent company has installed gates around the globe, including in China and India.
“We look forward to working with the BART team and providing new technology, new fare gates, and more importantly, the highest performance and the best possible customer experience to all riders in the Bay Area,” Paul Korczak, an STraffic consultant, told the board. He added the firm had installed 16,000 fare gates around the world.
BART staff will develop an installation timeline with STraffic for a project that ultimately is estimated to cost $90 million. The project requires every BART station to have new gates by 2026. A prototype will be installed at the West Oakland Station by the end of this year.
The new gates will be designed to prevent fare evaders from pushing through, crawling under, jumping over or “piggybacking” over the current fins. Although the design is not finalized, the gate will form a barrier of 6 feet with limited space at the bottom to slip through.
“Alarms will sound if piggybacking or climb overs are attempted, and the system logs all fare evasion activity,” Wendy Wheeler, BART’s Group Manager of Systems & Data Analytics Engineering, told the board.
BART said the new gates will be able to handle large crowds without slowing people down as they move in and out of stations while processing their Clipper cards. Gates will have advanced 3D sensors able to detect if someone is in a wheelchair or has a bike, stroller or luggage with them, allowing for more time before the swing barrier closes.
Gates will have LED lighting on the swing barriers and the pathway through the gate to help visually impaired riders.
BART staff evaluated proposals from three companies before choosing STraffic America, which it said offered the best value and a commitment to subcontracting 11% of the work to disadvantaged business enterprises.
BART has so far secured nearly $73 million toward the project, including about $23 million in BART funds; $28 million from the County Transportation Agency; $15 million from the federal government; and $6.5 million from the state. The source of the remaining $17.5 million is yet to be determined.
“BART will continue to work to secure full funding from local, state and federal sources,” according to a press release.
“Ok, just don’t mess this up,” BART Board President Janice Li said with a smile before she and her colleagues voted unanimously to award the contract. “Don’t come back to me a year from now and be like, ‘Oh, this thing happened. We’re slow.’ I just want to at the end of 2025 have 50 stations with amazing brand new fare gates that the public is so deeply appreciative of. Please deliver. We need you to do that timely and on budget.”
In March, BART officials announced they will run an estimated $48 million deficit next year once federal pandemic aid runs out. The agency said it needed new funding sources or incur more than $1.2 billion in debt by 2032.
In a statement on its website, STraffic said BART had “long sought various measures to reduce fare evaders” and the company planned to solve the problem with its sliding doors and camera detection system.
STraffic said the contract will have a positive impact on its global market penetration.
“We will further accelerate our entry into the global market, including the United States, based on our technological superiority, such as a fare evasion solution,” the company said.