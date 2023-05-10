Alameda County — California Governor Gavin Newsom last week appointed BART’s assistant inspector general to the agency’s top Inspector General (IG) position, promoting a veteran auditor to the task of rooting out waste, fraud and abuse.
Claudette Biemeret, who has worked as the No. 2 official in the IG office since February 2020, will replace Harriet Richardson, who resigned abruptly in March, saying BART officials and employees’ unions obstructed her from doing her job.
In a statement, BART Board of Directors President Janice Li said she and her fellow board members “looked forward to a constructive and cooperative relationship with the incoming inspector general.”
“The inspector general is crucial to ensuring that BART meets the highest standards of accountability, efficiency, and transparency,” Li said.
Tri-Valley Sen. Steve Glazer, who was instrumental in a 2018 ballot measure that included establishing an IG to conduct oversight of BART, said in a statement that Biemeret “is in the position to do great public good by continuing the tradition of honest and transparent investigations into BART’s finances and practices.”
“To be able to fulfill her duties, she must have the full power to root out waste and abuse,” Glazer continued. “The previous inspector general resigned, in part, due to the refusal of BART to give full access to data and whistleblowers. This must be corrected to give confidence to riders and taxpayers that our massive transit spending is justified.”
In February this year, Glazer authored a watchdog bill in the state legislature to make the IG stronger, requiring BART officials to give the IG access to records or face jail time. That bill is still going through the legislative process.
A Santa Rosa resident, Biemeret previously served as audit manager for the City of Berkeley from 2014 to 2020 and as an auditor there from 2008 to 2014. Before that, she was an auditor at Maze & Associates, an accountancy services firm in Pleasant Hill, from 2006 to 2008; and an account executive at Maguire/Maguire, a management firm for nonprofits, from 1997 to 2006.
Biemeret is board president of the Association of Inspectors General, Western States Chapter; and a member of the Association of Local Government Auditors, the Institute of Internal Auditors and the Institute for Public Procurement.
She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Golden Gate University and is a certified inspector general.
She will earn $220,000 in her position.
At BART, the inspector general conducts oversight of all of the agency’s activities and operations and is “empowered to conduct independent audits and investigations and to provide reports of findings to BART’s Board of Directors, the California State Legislature, and the public,” BART officials said in a statement.
“We, at BART, are grateful to the Governor for filling this vital position with a highly qualified professional so quickly,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers.
In resigning in March, Richardson said that in addition to BART’s management and employees hindering her efforts to conduct oversight, BART failed to fund the office, including rejecting her request for $1.7 million to bring the IG’s budget to $2.7 million.
Two weeks after her departure, BART authorized the $2.7 million that Biemeret will now oversee.
BART’s board interviewed candidates for the job and submitted three names to Newsom to consider.
“We look forward to Ms. Biemeret assuming the responsibilities of Inspector General,”
BART Board Director Bevan Dufty said in a statement. “It is essential that we have independent oversight to help improve BART’s operations and ensure the effective use of public funds.”
In March, BART officials announced that they expect a $48 million deficit next year and must find new revenue sources or incur more than $1.2 billion in debt by 2032.
Glazer then quit his post on the Senate Select Committee on Bay Area Public Transit, accusing Bay Area leaders of failing to fix BART’s fiscal oversight problems.