LOGO - Bay Area Rapid Transit BART

Alameda County — California Governor Gavin Newsom last week appointed BART’s assistant inspector general to the agency’s top Inspector General (IG) position, promoting a veteran auditor to the task of rooting out waste, fraud and abuse.

Claudette Biemeret, who has worked as the No. 2 official in the IG office since February 2020, will replace Harriet Richardson, who resigned abruptly in March, saying BART officials and employees’ unions obstructed her from doing her job.