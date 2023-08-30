LOGO - Bay Area Rapid Transit BART

REGIONAL — A bill that would have raised bridge tolls by $1.50 to ease BART’S looming massive budget deficits was placed on pause last week amid a lack of support in the California legislature.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who authored SB 532, said he would work with other state legislators to try to find another solution to fund BART and the region’s transit agencies.