REGIONAL — A bill that would have raised bridge tolls by $1.50 to ease BART’S looming massive budget deficits was placed on pause last week amid a lack of support in the California legislature.
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who authored SB 532, said he would work with other state legislators to try to find another solution to fund BART and the region’s transit agencies.
“It has become apparent that there is significant support for the bill among the Bay Area legislative delegation but also significant opposition,” Wiener’s office said in a statement. “Given this division among Bay Area legislators, Senator Wiener and Assemblymember (Lori) Wilson have determined that the best course is to pause the process and engage in dialogue over the fall, so that when the Legislature reconvenes in January, the Bay Area delegation has agreed upon goals and strategies.”
Tri-Valley State Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, said he was “glad that the plan to increase bridge toll fees has been put on hold.”
“Before we spend more taxpayer dollars on public transit, we must ensure that the systems are run safely, efficiently and honestly,” Glazer said. “And we can only do that with adequate oversight and accountability. BART is a transit agency poster child for stonewalling oversight and refusing to right-size revenue shortfalls with operational efficiency.”
Wiener’s bill, which would have raised tolls from 2024 to 2028, also faced a wave of opposition in the U.S. Congress after he proposed it in July. U.S. Reps. Mark
DeSaulnier, whose district includes a portion of Dublin, and Eric Swalwell, who represents Livermore andPleasanton, were among seven Bay Area representatives who wrote to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas in early August, to express their opposition to the toll increase.
The Congress members said another toll increase on top of a $1 increase already set to take effect in 2025 would “have a disproportionate impact on low- and moderate-income residents in the Bay and would be borne most significantly by workers who have to commute for their work.” They added that the data shows the toll would disproportionately affect residents in Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano counties, while benefiting San Francisco.
Drivers currently pay $7 to drive over most area bridges, including the Hayward-San Mateo Bridge and San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. The Golden Gate Bridge’s toll is $8.75.
DeSaulnier told The Independent that more attention needed to be placed on how BART operates.
“I raised concerns about SB532 as I believe before the bill is considered, we need further analysis, including a cost-benefit analysis of the impact of the proposed increase in bridge tolls on the average daily driver of the affected Bay Area bridges, as well as the plan for independent oversight of both the distribution of funds by MTC and the usage of funds by Bay Area transit agencies,” DeSaulnier said. “Rather than expecting Bay Area residents to pay more in tolls, the focus should be on reforming BART to ensure that the trains are safe and reliable and by increasing ridership through demonstrated improvements.”
Wiener said in July that he knew his bill might be a tough sell, but said San Francisco’s downtown recovery was tied to robust public transit, and that would not happen if BART, Muni and Caltrain were allowed to unravel.
“I understand that many people aren’t fans of bridge tolls,” Wiener said in a July 28 Tweet. “No one likes paying them and for lower income drivers, they can be a hardship.”
The bill would have required two-thirds of legislators to pass it.
Earlier this year, BART officials said they expected a $93 million budget deficit by 2025, and a potential $1.2 billion debt by 2032. Ridership is improving but has not reached pre-pandemic levels.
State funding in this year’s budget will help BART balance its budget to avoid an immediate fiscal cliff. Gov. Gavin Newsom in June included $5.1 billion in his budget for public transit statewide.
In March, former BART Inspector General (IG) Harriet Richardson quit her post, saying BART’s board and officials would not allow her to do her job providing oversight of the agency. Her deputy, Claudette Biemeret, took over and received a $1.7 million budget increase.
Glazer, who was instrumental in a ballot measure that created the IG’s office, was critical of BART’s treatment of Richardson. He also quit a post on the Senate Select Committee on BART, saying Bay Area leaders had not properly addressed fiscal oversight of the agency.
Following the decision to put SB 532 on hold, Glazer reiterated that BART’s IG’s office must have the full powers and authority to do its job.
“The appointment of the IG should be modified to ensure true independence and not under the thumb of the BART Board,” Glazer said. “BART doesn’t deserve a bailout until they can get their act together.”
BART spokesman James Allison said that while BART’s budget is balanced through the end of the fiscal year in June, the deficit will be $93 million with $300 million deficits in the following fiscal years.
“The BART Board voted to support SB 532 and BART will continue to work with legislators on accountability measures in the future,” Allison said. “BART staff will continue to offer our assistance to the Senator and other lawmakers as they work to find a consensus solution to this regional issue.”