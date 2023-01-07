LOGO - BART 50th Anniversary

BART Director Janice Li urged fellow Board members to “push ourselves to do more” as she assumed the Board Presidency Dec. 15, following a unanimous vote to elect her to the leadership position.

Li, who represenSt District 8 in San Francisco, served as Board Vice President in 2022 and she thanked outgoing President Rebecca Saltzman for her tenacity, vision and effectiveness. Li pledged to seek “as much unity as we can” among the Board as the transit agency confronts extraordinary financial challenges in the years ahead.