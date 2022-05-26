Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) plans to launch a pilot program later this year to test the viability of a global transit pass compatible with every public transit agency in the nine-county Bay Area.
The first phase of the pilot program could begin as early as August and would offer up to 50,000 transit passes to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, the University of California at Berkeley, and Santa Rosa Junior College, as well as the residents of at least three housing developments run by the nonprofit MidPen Housing.
The four schools and MidPen Housing were chosen in part because they each already offer a transit pass that reduces fare costs or makes riding free for at least one public transit system.
Transit fares would be free for those using the global passes during the pilot program, according to BART Financial Planning Director Michael Eiseman.
"The objective will be to demonstrate the degree to which a product like this can promote greater ridership and meet the needs of riders, institutions and agencies," Eiseman told the BART Board of Directors last week. "We'll evaluate program performance and collect data that could be used as the basis of a revenue model for a permanent program."
The two-year pilot program is expected to cost roughly $6 million, according to Eiseman, $4.5 million of which would go to reimburse transit agencies for waived fares for using the pass during phase one.
Phase two of the pilot program, planned for early next year, would make transit passes available for the employees of up to 10 businesses across the Bay Area, with a focus on businesses in areas of the region with multiple transit options.
If the pilot program is successful, Eiseman said, the new regional transit pass could be available when the next generation Clipper Card system launches, tentatively scheduled for the second half of 2023.
However, Eiseman also cautioned that the pilot and any regionwide program could be delayed if Gov. Gavin Newsom's current proposal to make public transit free statewide for three months is adopted as part of the state's 2023 fiscal year budget.
BART Board President Rebecca Saltzman said she was glad the pilot first phase will involve public universities since students at UC Berkeley and other schools have previously expressed interest in a global transit pass.
"Super excited about moving this forward and want to see what the pilot shows and how we can make this permanent and expand it," Saltzman said.