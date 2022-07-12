Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) increased fares an average of 3.4% last week, or about 15 cents per ride.
The agency generally increases rates at the start of every other year, based on inflation, but delayed this year’s increase until July 1. The last increase was Jan. 1, 2020.
BART said the increase to the average fare of $3.78 would depend on the length of the ride, with a short trip from downtown Berkeley to 19th Street in Oakland going up by 5 cents, while a longer ride from Antioch to Montgomery Street in San Francisco increased by 30 cents.