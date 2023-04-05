Alameda County — Just two weeks after BART’s Inspector General (IG) abruptly resigned, the transit agency last week announced a proposal to add $1.7 million to the office’s budget — the same amount the IG asked for a year ago but was rebuffed.
BART and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s (MTC) announcement of a deal between the agencies would increase the IG’s $1 million budget to $2.7 million. The IG is tasked with investigating and rooting out fiscal mismanagement, waste and conflicts of interest.
Harriet Richardson, who said she resigned because BART administrators and workers’ unions obstructed her efforts to conduct oversight, told The Independent she believed transit officials were now spending money on the IG’s office to try to influence California lawmakers hesitant to provide state funding to the financially troubled agency.
After noting that BART rejected her request for $1.7 million, Richardson told The Independent, “I think the reason it didn’t happen before is because they weren’t desperate for money. I think what they’re doing right now is trying to show that they’re going to support the function, because they want money from the state.”
BART, Richardson said, sent a delegation to Sacramento in January to ask state lawmakers for increased funding, but “the request wasn’t welcomed with open arms.”
“It was like you need to show us what you’re going to do before we’re going to fix it,” Richardson said.
In March, BART officials announced they might need to make significant cuts in service to deal with an estimated $48 million deficit next year. BART said that once federal pandemic aid runs out, the agency must either locate new funding sources or incur more than $1.2 billion in debt by 2032.
The news prompted Tri-Valley Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, who was instrumental in creating the IG’s office through a 2018 ballot measure, to quit his post on the Senate Select Committee on Bay Area Public Transit. Glazer, who was appointed to the position a week earlier, credited Richardson with finding “tens of millions of dollars in fraud, conflict of interest and wasteful financial practices” at the agency and criticized Bay Area leaders.
“Bay Area leaders have not stepped up to fix the fiscal oversight problems with BART, as well as the underfunding of the Inspector General’s office,” Glazer said. “When these problems are addressed, I will join with my colleagues and support greater transit funding.”
Glazer issued a statement that remained critical of BART.
“Taking the Inspector General off of its starvation diet is a positive step forward,” Glazer said. “However, without BART’s board backing expanded authority for the watchdog, the agency will continue to handcuff the Inspector General’s work even with robust funding.”
According to BART, the $1.7 million includes $600,000 from BART’s operating budget and $1.1 million from the Regional Measure 3 (RM3) toll bridge increase approved by Bay Area voters in 2018.
BART and MTC staff will recommend the funding increase for approval by both MTC’s Bay Area Toll Authority affiliate later this spring, and by the BART Board of Directors in June.
RM3 established the IG’s office with a $1 million budget.
“This new funding, if approved, will help bolster BART’s Office of the Inspector General at the same time we will be onboarding a new Inspector General,” BART General Manager Bob Powers said in a statement. “BART is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and supporting the office with increased resources to help investigate waste, fraud, and abuse complaints.”
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, who chairs the MTC and Bay Area Transit Authority, said in a statement that strengthening the IG’s office “is a strong regional investment.”
“As we work with the Legislature to help BART and other California transit agencies avert a looming fiscal cliff, it’s imperative that we do everything possible to ensure that every transit dollar is spent wisely, efficiently and effectively,” Pedroza said.
BART said it had interviewed candidates to replace Richardson and will soon submit three names to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will make the appointment.
Richardson said that had she received the funding a year ago, she probably still would have resigned because of other issues.
Richardson said employee unions, notably SEIU, wanted to know ahead of time what the IG was investigating, including “who we were going to be talking to” and scheduling all interviews through them.
“That takes away employees’ whistleblower protection rights, when they know someone else is going to know they’re talking to us,” she said.