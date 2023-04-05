LOGO - Bay Area Rapid Transit BART

Alameda County — Just two weeks after BART’s Inspector General (IG) abruptly resigned, the transit agency last week announced a proposal to add $1.7 million to the office’s budget — the same amount the IG asked for a year ago but was rebuffed.

BART and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s (MTC) announcement of a deal between the agencies would increase the IG’s $1 million budget to $2.7 million. The IG is tasked with investigating and rooting out fiscal mismanagement, waste and conflicts of interest.