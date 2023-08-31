Lacking support from his colleagues, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, acted properly last week when he paused his bill to raise bridge tolls by $1.50 to alleviate the financial mess that BART created for itself.
We agree with a comment from Tri-Valley State Sen. Steve Glazer that BART doesn’t deserve a bailout until it can get its act together.
It shouldn’t be up to commuters to make up for the blatant mismanagement at BART that has resulted in massive deficits — $93 million by 2025 and $1.2 billion by 2032 — that could lead to severe cuts in service. For years, BART has needed to get its house in order before pleading for financial help.
Wiener said he knew toll hikes might be a tough sell when he proposed SB 532 in July to fund transit agencies, particularly BART. But, he said, robust public transit was necessary for San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown to recover, and that would not happen if BART, and fellow transit agencies, Muni and Caltrain, unraveled.
“I understand that many people aren’t fans of bridge tolls,” Wiener wrote July 28 on X, formerly known as Twitter. “No one likes paying them and for lower income drivers, they can be a hardship.”
Seven Bay Area congress members, including the Tri-Valley’s Eric Swalwell and Mark DeSaulnier, wrote to Gov. Gavin Newsom and top state legislators in early August to express their opposition to the bill.
The $1.50 toll increase from 2024-2028 was to be added on top of an already approved $1 toll increase set to take effect in 2025. Drivers currently pay $7 to drive over most Bay Area bridges, including the Hayward-San Mateo Bridge and San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. (Driving over the Golden Gate Bridge costs $8.75.)
The federal lawmakers said the increases would have a disproportionate impact on low- and moderate-income residents and be borne most by workers who have no choice but to commute. In addition, the payments would mostly be paid by East Bay residents for the benefit of San Francisco residents.
We agree that something needs to be done to improve the financial uncertainty facing BART, which must survive without severe service cuts at a time when climate change requires taking more gasoline-fueled vehicles off our roadways.
BART officials expect a $93 million deficit by Fiscal Year 2025, and a potential $1.2 billion debt by 2032. Ridership has been improving since the COVID-19 outbreak but has not reached pre-pandemic levels.
BART needs to allow Inspector General Claudette Biemeret to do her job to identify wasteful spending, fraud and ways to reduce costs. Her predecessor, Harriet Richardson, quit her post in March, saying BART officials and unions didn’t allow her to provide oversight of the agency. That can no longer be the case.
BART’s board must figure out how to lower expenses, make the system’s stations and trains safe and clean, and entice more commuters to use their trains before passing the burden to commuters.