For New Year’s Eve BART will run standard Saturday service but with an extended closing time and extra event trains. The following details how the 1 a.m. service trains will run.
Three-line special service (Yellow, Blue and Orange only) Trains will be waiting at MacArthur, 12th St and Bay Fair for timed transfers.
SFO and OAK airport stations will NOT be served.
Last East Bay bound train running through downtown San Francisco will be at around 1:30 a.m.
Last southbound train heading toward Millbrae will run through downtown San Francisco at 2:10 a.m.
Extra event trains will run during the last hour of service to provide direct service.
BART officials are encouraging riders who need a Clipper card (BART no longer sells paper tickets) to add a digital card to their phone’s mobile wallet and to load round trip funds before arriving at BART. A digital card avoids the $3 plastic card fee and the hassle of waiting in long lines at machines.
The regular last trains of the evening (Yellow, Blue, and Orange lines) will be dispatched from the end of their lines at midnight and then at 1 a.m. BART will run another set of last trains to serve 48 out of BART’s 50 stations. The 1 a.m. dispatched trains will not serve the airport stations (OAK and SFO) but will stop at all other stations. These last trains will be timed to easily transfer to other lines to get home.
Details for 1 a.m. extended service are as follows:
Aside from the extra event trains which be dispatched as available, only the Yellow line (Millbrae to Antioch) will run through the Transbay. Riders heading from San Francisco towards Richmond, Berryessa, and Dublin will need to transfer. The train will not serve SFO.
Southbound Yellow line (Antioch to Millbrae) trains will run to Millbrae, stopping at all stations except SFO.
The Blue line will operate from Bay Fair to Dublin only. If travelling from San Francisco, Dublin-bound riders need to transfer at 12th Street to a Berryessa (Orange line) bound train and then transfer to a Dublin (Blue line) train at Bay Fair to complete their trip. These transfers will be timed meets to reduce travel time.
The Orange line (Richmond to Berryessa) will also run hourly to coincide with the other trains. Riders coming from San Francisco who need to transfer to a Richmond-bound train will do so at MacArthur; riders who need to transfer to a Berryessa-bound train (or Dublin) will do so at 12th Street. These transfers will be timed meets to reduce travel time. BART to OAK service will not be operating after regular BART hours.