Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has reinstated a face mask mandate for riders on its commuter trains.
The transit authority’s board of directors voted last week to reimpose the mandate immediately. The mandate will be in effect at least through Oct. 1.
The temporary amendment to BART's Code of Conduct requires riders to wear face masks that fully cover a person's nose and mouth on trains and in all portions of the train stations beyond the fare gates.
Children 2 and younger, and individuals with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks, are exempt from the mandate.
The board is expected to decide at its meeting on Sept. 22 whether to extend the mandate beyond Oct. 1.
A BART spokesperson said last week that face masks would be available for free at station agent booths and from all safety staff.
Transit system police are also expected to offer free masks to anyone who needs one before taking any enforcement action, which could include a $75 ticket or being removed from the trains or paid areas of the stations.