Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has replaced the last of its problem-plagued, 1990s-era C2 passenger cars.
BART announced on its website that the last C2 car was scrapped in August.
The cars were prone to air-conditioned breakdowns and passenger doors popping off their tracks, according to the rapid-transit agency. There were also issues with the cramped operator cabs, including faulty windows and windshield wiper sprays that overshot their mark.
“Near the bitter end before the ‘Fleet of the Future’ cars started arriving, there were a few days when I recall walking into the Hayward Shop and literally every space was occupied by a C2 car,” said. Dave Hardt, BART’s chief mechanical officer for rolling stock.
Hardt said the C2s brought out the best in the men and women who maintain BART’s trains, pushing them to find ingenious solutions to myriad problems.
Still, BART said the C2 cars and their “close cousins,” the C1 car, helped usher in “the modern era of train dispatch efficiency” because they could be used as a lead car or anywhere in a multiple-car lineup. They were also the first to feature a blue interior color palette, instead of the vintage drab brown and orange of the system’s early days.
The BART fleet included 80 C2 cars, all put into service between 1990 and 2004.
BART said the remaining C1 cars will be next to be replaced.