Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) is restoring service to pre-pandemic hours, including midnight service every day of the week.
The changes, which went into effect on Monday, also include five-line service every day except Sunday, three-line service every day after 9 p.m., four trains per hour at San Francisco International Airport, and a new transfer opportunity at Bay Fair for Dublin to Berryessa riders.
BART said it has experienced an increase in riders coming from the Dublin line and heading towards Berryessa. With the addition of a new transfer opportunity at Bay Fair, riders from Dublin on the Blue line will find a Green or Orange line train across the platform.
When the pandemic began, BART also shut down Sunday service at 9 p.m. to speed up infrastructure rebuilding projects. Beginning Sunday, Feb. 20, Sunday service hours will be 8 a.m. to midnight.
For the first time, BART said, it will also begin operating five-line service on most Sundays, which the agency said would reduce wait times and the need to transfer for most riders.
BART said trains will run on 30-minute headways on Sundays, with some 15-minute levels of service by adding the Red and Green lines. While some outlying areas will see two trains per hour on Sunday, some BART stations will see as many as eight trains per hour.