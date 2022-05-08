Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) is still requiring that commuters wear facemasks, even though the California Department of Public Health last week dropped its own mask mandate for public transit and transportation hubs, including airports and bus stations.
The state dropped its mandate after a federal district judge in Florida struck down a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) facemask requirement for public transit.
Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the CDC had exceeded its authority in issuing the mandate.
However, after BART initially announced that masks would be ‘optional, but strongly encouraged’ following the court ruling, the commuter rail service’s board of directors last week voted 7-0, with two abstentions, to keep the masking requirement in place at least through July 18.
The Department of Justice has also appealed Mizelle’s ruling.