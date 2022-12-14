Alameda County – The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) District confronted financial realities threatening its existence at its Dec. 1 Board of Directors meeting.
Michael Eiseman, BART financial planning director, highlighted how stagnant post-pandemic ridership and expiring federal assistance will soon generate growing deficits if the district fails to open new revenue streams.
Leaders report that cutting services is not an option; the agency must increase ridership as much as possible and find additional funding.
Eiseman presented to the board the district’s Reimagined Short Range Transit Plan (SRTP) for fiscal year 2023, which concluded that any strategy reliant on service cuts would result in a “death spiral” of ever-dwindling ridership and revenue.
“We can cut and cut and cut service, and that will not balance our budget because we’ll just lose and lose and lose riders,” said Board President Rebecca Saltzman.
Due to the high fixed costs of rail operations, service reductions do little to save money, explained Eiseman.
“Cutting service does not offer a viable path to fiscal stability,” he continued.
The board voted unanimously to pursue other financial options and not cut ridership.
“We cannot survive the death spiral,” said director Debora Allen. “And we can’t cut our way out of the deficits that we face; that’s clear.”
BART ridership in 2022, the highest since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, only amounted to about 35% of what it was in 2018.
While the SRTP considered scenarios where ridership returns to 60 to 80% of pre-pandemic levels within the next 10 years, director Liz Ames suggested that staff confront how BART will survive until that time.
“This whole push of getting new ridership, knowing that we have a changed ridership model — they’re telecommuting, this is not going away — that’s a concern I hope we discuss at our (upcoming) study session,” said Ames.
It’s anticipated that the district will exhaust its federal funds as soon as January 2025. As of September, it had spent 50% of these funds and held $802 million remaining, according to the SRTP.
On its current track, BART will incur a deficit of between $170 million to $300 million per year, beginning in 2025, said Eiseman.
Public feedback supported BART’s hard look at the numbers.
“The district has some lofty and ambitious goals that should be applauded,” said David Sorrell from the Association for Commuter Transportation. “Given our climate scenario, we have to make transit far more competitive, especially as we rebuild service moving forward.”
Saltzman clarified that the studies around reduced service did not imply actual service reductions.
“I wanted to reiterate: we’re not cutting service,” she said. “This shows why we can’t cut service, and so it’s now on all of us to find the funding to make sure that that never has to be something that we consider.”
The board will discuss more concrete strategies to increase ridership and revenues next month.