Alameda County — BART’s Inspector General (IG) Harriet Richardson announced last week she will leave her post, saying the agency’s administrators and employee unions blocked her efforts to root out fiscal mismanagement, waste and conflicts of interest.
Her last day will be this Friday, more than four months before her four-year term was set to end. Her departure comes on the heels of Tri-Valley Sen. Steve Glazer’s resignation from a state senate committee asked to find ways to fund the financially troubled transit agency. BART could initiate significant cuts in service when it begins incurring a $48 million deficit next year.
“I was tired of the challenges of working through the BART culture,” Richardson told The Independent. “It just reaches a point where you say, ‘I’m done.’”
Richardson said BART’s administrators failed to fund her office so she could hire the staff to conduct her investigations, and BART’s unions made unprofessional demands, wanting her to capitulate to them.
“I simply can’t continue to be told ‘no’ on funding, where people say we welcome the independent oversight, but we’re just not going to give you money so you can do it,” Richardson said.
She added that she decided to resign early out of frustration.
“I’m not angry,” Richardson said. “I wish they would have acknowledged that they needed to be educated and really listened to what I had to say instead of just kind of blowing it off. ‘Oh, her again.’ I reached a point where I felt like they just felt like I was talking just to talk. They didn’t want to hear it. That part was clear.”
Richardson’s abrupt departure and Glazer’s resignation from the Senate Select Committee on Bay Area Public Transit just a week after he was named to serve on it followed BART’s revelation that once federal pandemic aid runs out, the agency must either locate new funding sources or find itself with more than $1.2 billion in debt by 2032.
Glazer, who was instrumental in pushing for a ballot measure in 2018 that included establishing an IG to conduct oversight of BART, credited Richardson with finding “tens of millions of dollars in fraud, conflict of interest and wasteful financial practices” at the agency. He said that given the circumstances, he was not surprised Richardson announced her departure before her term ended.
“Ms. Richardson carried out her work even when the BART Board and management were determined to undermine her investigations,” Glazer said in a statement. “They repeatedly refused to provide her office with the full power and authority that she requested to do her job.”
Glazer cited an Alameda County Grand Jury report last week that said BART’s management, Board of Directors and labor unions sought from the beginning of her term in 2019 to undermine her independent watchdog role by limiting her access to information and employees.
“Harriet Richardson has been a stellar example of a public servant who works for the good of the people,” Glazer said. “The first-ever Inspector General for BART after the post was created in 2018, Harriet carried out her job with professionalism and an objective pursuit of the truth, no matter where it took her. She displayed tenacity and independence with an auditor’s green-eyeshade level of scrutiny, performing admirable work under adverse circumstances.”
Thomas Rubin, a certified auditor who formerly worked as a chief financial officer for other transit agencies, described Richardson as extremely well qualified and professional to serve as IG.
“What happened, of course, is that BART was never happy with the idea of having any oversight at all,” Rubin said. “Many of the BART stakeholders — and by that I mean the labor unions and many of the consultants and contractors that do a lot of business with BART — also were not very happy with the concept of oversight.”
Rubin cited Richardson’s investigations that found BART spent $350,000 on a program that assisted only one homeless person.
“I believe that BART and the BART leadership and the BART stakeholders have been concentrating on protecting themselves rather than doing what is best for the taxpayers and for the people who rely on BART to get around and, frankly, everybody else in the Bay Area that is trying to move people and goods,” Rubin said. “They have severely limited the staff and the budget.
Last month, Glazer authored another bill in the state legislature to make the IG stronger, requiring BART officials to give the watchdog access to records or face jail time. That bill is still going through the legislative process.
In leaving his own post on the newly formed transit committee, Glazer — whose district includes Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin and Sunol — accused other Bay Area leaders of not stepping up to fix the fiscal oversight problems with BART or supporting the IG. He said he would only support greater transit funding when those problems were fixed.
In February, BART officials said its ridership had dropped 70% since the pandemic, and many employees have continued to work remotely. Customers also cited concerns about crime and homeless people on trains and in stations.
Fares, officials said, were not enough to sustain the agency and that if new funding was not found soon, the agency would face devastating cuts that would impact the Bay Area’s quality of life.
BART suggested increasing revenue and decreasing expenses, reducing overtime for employees and improving service to bring back riders. Cuts might include running trains an hour apart, shutting down at 9 p.m., closing some stations and lines, eliminating weekend operations and reducing its workforce.
In 2018, BART’s board narrowly defeated a proposal to extend BART service to Livermore. The proposal would have extended the BART rail line by 5.5 miles along the 580 freeway from the Dublin/Pleasanton station to a station to be built near the Isabel Avenue interchange. The project would have included improvements to the local bus system with key connections to Livermore. Proponents said it would reduce congestion on freeways and greenhouse gas emissions. Livermore residents had been paying taxes for the BART extention for 40 years prior to the 2018 decision.
In 2020, the City of Livermore requested that the Alameda County Transportation Commission (ACTC) transfer to Valley Link the $400 million designated for the extension to Livermore; ACTC granted the request. Valley Link, the Tri-Valley San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority, would establish a passenger rail line from the Dublin/Pleasanton station through Livermore to Stockton in San Joaquin County.
Rubin questioned whether BART and other transit agencies should be spending billions of dollars on rail lines when more people are working remotely since the pandemic and the occupancy rate of office buildings in San Francisco is down 30% of what it was before COVID-19.
“Why don’t they look at long haul commuter express bus service, which has a number of advantages, including it’s a lot less expensive, and can be done far, far quicker,” Rubin said. “You don’t have to wait till you’ve got tens of billions of dollars in the ground already spent before you get the first idea of whether it’s going to work or not. You can start with one or two or three bus lines serving a corridor, see if it works, and if it does, expand it to the next one and keep going. ... Why do we need to be studying multi, multi billion dollar improvements when it looks like the demand is going to be disappearing and may never come back?”
Richardson said her decision to resign early, rather than seek a second term, was not intended to make a point about BART’s dysfunction; it nevertheless underscored the organization’s issues. BART officials, she said, ignored the civil grand jury report, acting as if there was “nothing to see here.”
“I think by resigning early, it kind of highlighted to a lot of people that it hasn’t been easy,” Richardson said. “I think that it’s going to be better for the next person, because I did resign earlier than finishing up my term.”
Richardson said she hopes Glazer’s bill, SB827 passes and is signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, although it was made clear to her last week that BART’s board members oppose penalties for not working with a stronger IG.
“They started saying things like well, ‘We support the IG; we support the function; bring back the charter that we worked on before, and we’ll get the unions together and talk about it again,’” Richardson said.
She expressed concerns that in bringing back these unions, however, BART would continue meeting their demands.
Richardson said BART officials could have found the money to fully fund her office and cover some of their expenses had they listened to the problems her office uncovered.
“BART has a lot of money and they need more money,” Richardson said. “We’ve had conflict of interest cases where they could have recovered money, and they haven’t and that would pay for our office. It also would have covered a lot of those expenses that they need covered.”