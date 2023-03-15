LOGO - Bay Area Rapid Transit BART

Alameda County — BART’s Inspector General (IG) Harriet Richardson announced last week she will leave her post, saying the agency’s administrators and employee unions blocked her efforts to root out fiscal mismanagement, waste and conflicts of interest.

Her last day will be this Friday, more than four months before her four-year term was set to end. Her departure comes on the heels of Tri-Valley Sen. Steve Glazer’s resignation from a state senate committee asked to find ways to fund the financially troubled transit agency. BART could initiate significant cuts in service when it begins incurring a $48 million deficit next year.