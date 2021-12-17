Tri-Valley Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-16) and Senator Steve Glazer (D-7) hosted a virtual Joint Legislative Townhall last week to discuss several topics and answer questions from their constituents.
The four topics covered in the meeting were the COVID-19 pandemic, education, the environment and wildfires.
“We are constantly focused on the tolls this pandemic has taken on our community,” Bauer-Kahan said. “We really want to do everything we can to make sure we come though this pandemic as strong as possible.”
Measures were taken this year to help small businesses affected by closures during the pandemic. Approximately $4 billion was given in grants to small businesses and nonprofits, while $1.5 billion was given in support of California jobs and workforce development initiatives. Glazer and Bauer-Kahan also helped secure $2.6 billion in federal funding to help tenants keep up with their rents. Another $1.75 billion in funding was achieved for homeless programs, including motels and mental health programs.
“We were also able to provide license renewal fee waivers for heavily impacted businesses like restaurants, beauty shops, barber shops, and also provided direct financial and rent relief to Californians,” Glazer said.
EDUCATION
Both Bauer-Kahan and Glazer said the state has invested heavily in education. Highlights in funding covered $94 billion invested in schools — an historic high of $21,600 per student — the nation’s first free breakfast and lunch program for all students and legislation to authorize $15 billion in bond money for construction and modernization of facilities. The state also added seats on state public university campuses for California students and took steps to increase affordable housing for university students.
“We were able to add 15,000 seats for California students at both the UC and CSU,” said Glazer. “We also invested $2 billion to increase affordable housing for our students. We have taken steps not only to provide them with housing but to press the educational systems to come forward with affordable housing.”
Glazer touched on the reasons the distance learning model used in the 2020-21 school year was discontinued, saying it raised “incredible inequity issues in terms of access to broadband and the ability to connect.” He added that the state has invested $6 billion in broadband to reduce that inequity moving forward.
Bauer-Kahan stated she was very happy to see the state’s students, including her own three children, return to school in person.
ENVIRONMENT
After education, the senator and assemblymember turned to the environment. Both consider themselves avid stewards of the environment and listed their efforts to continue to preserve and protect local flora and fauna.
“We introduced legislation last year to curb the use of neonicotinoids, because that is what is leading to the colony collapse of our bees,” said Bauer-Kahan. “Biodiversity is critical for our food supply and for the health of our ecosystems, so we are going to protect those pollinators, and it’s really critical.”
The pair also worked to invest in a clean energy future, writing clean water and clean air bills to protect communities that bear the brunt of environmental impacts. They both said they feel clean transportation is a critical component in the fight against climate change.
Glazer noted the state legislation approved over $13.5 billion to support drought response, develop long-term climate strategies and support environmentally friendly agriculture. The legislature also passed bills to protect the environment by banning the use of toxic chemicals in paper-based food packaging.
WILDFIRES
The discussion of the environment led naturally to wildfires. Glazer and Bauer-Kahan noted large amounts of funds were allocated to help prevent and fight future wildfires, including $500 million in emergency funding for wildfire prevention, with an ongoing commitment of $200 million annually. They plan to expand forest thinning, fire breaks, prescribed burns and fuel mitigation. Bauer-Kahan also noted $3.5 million in funding was secured for the East Bay Regional Park District for firefighting equipment upgrades.
Bauer-Kahan and Glazer also reviewed some highlights from the past year. Bauer-Kahan discussed six bills she helped pass, including Assembly Bill (AB) 1320, which offers consumer protection for money transfer applications. She also announced that she secured over $6 million in funding for local projects.
“Much of what I’ve done is done in partnership with the senator,” Bauer-Kahan said. “We have been working together three years now and counting. This year I was able to secure funds for several local projects in our community. We are bringing those dollars here to make those projects happen.”
Glazer also went over his successes during the past year, and said he was pleased to include the preservation of Tesla Park from off-highway vehicle use.
“So many people worked so hard over so many years, and we finally made that happen, and it will be there forever,” Glazer said. “It was a great exclamation point to our year.”
“We were also able to provide license renewal fee waivers for heavily impacted businesses like restaurants, beauty shops, barber shops, and also provided direct financial and rent relief to Californians,” Glazer said.
Following the presentation, the floor opened for questions. Constituents were able to submit questions prior to meeting, or during the meeting via chat box.
One viewer asked what local law enforcement was doing to protect citizens from the recent slough of smash-and-grab robberies happening across the Bay Area. Bauer-Kahan noted local law enforcement departments are increasing their presence in shopping centers, especially during the holidays, and stores are being asked to increase their participation in identifying and preventing thefts.
To watch a recording of the townhall, visit either Bauer-Kahan’s or Glazer’s website.
For more information on Assemblymember Rebeca Bauer-Kahan, visit a16.asmdc.org or call 925-244-1600.
For more information on Senator Steve Glazer, visit sd07.senate.ca.gov or call 925-754-1461.