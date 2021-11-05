Alameda County — In the wake of another busy fire season, a $3.5 million allocation from the state budget will allow the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) to upgrade its firefighting capabilities, while an additional $10 million from the state will help with the removal of dead trees from district lands.
The Tri-Valley’s Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-16 — who represents the communities of Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore, Lafayette, Orinda, San Ramon, Walnut Creek, Danville, Alamo and Moraga — was the driving force behind the $3.5 million allocation. The funds come from the state’s 2021-2022 annual budget.
“This funding will protect residents of the vulnerable wildland-urban interfaces across the East Bay,” Bauer-Kahan said. “We have seen in all too stark detail the risks of catastrophic wildfires across our state over the last few years of historic fires. Investing in our firefighting capacity is vital to keeping Californians safe. I would like to thank the governor for including this funding in this year’s state budget, alongside a significant investment in fire protection across the state. I am so excited that my office, alongside our valued partners in the East Bay Regional Park District, was able to secure this funding and support our local communities.”
EBRPD President Dee Rosario explained that the funds will help upgrade the park district’s helicopters to ensure they can effectively and efficiently fight fires from the air.
“The park district thanks Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan for her leadership and support in obtaining critical funds in the state budget for wildfire protection in the East Bay Regional Park District,” said Rosario. “Investing in up-to-date equipment is vital to stopping wildfires quickly, limiting destruction of property, and saving lives.”
The EBRPD currently operates two helicopters, known by their call signs Eagle 6 and Eagle 7. They support both law enforcement and firefighting operations. During fire season, the helicopters carry a Bambi Bucket — a flexible bucket suspended beneath the helicopter that can retrieve water from lakes, ponds or rivers. On short notice, they can land, attach the bucket and respond quickly to a fire location, making them important firefighting assets in the region.
“It’s become vital for us,” said Fire Chief Aileen Theile, with the EBRPD Fire Department. “Between 2011 and 2020, the district was involved in 368 firefighting missions with our air support unit. In 2020, during the August 2020 siege, the district completed 223 water drops, providing over 24,000 gallons of water to help extinguish wildland fires that were caused by lightning. (It’s) obviously a tool that works for us. It’s very versatile and very useful.”
The district approved a $6 million expenditure in late 2020 to replace Eagle 6, which was purchased in 1999 and had an expected lifespan of 20 years. Age and a reduced carrying capacity limit its effectiveness as a firefighting resource. Its smaller load is sufficient for light grass fires but less than optimal for fires burning in heavier vegetation. Improvements to Eagle 7 are also expected.
“It’s really an upgrade to make it so that we can be more efficient and more effective when we do those water drops,” Theile said.
The EBRPD covers 125,000 acres across Alameda and Contra Costa counties and is served by its own 46-member fire department. According to the EBRPD website, the East Bay has become increasingly prone to fires as densely growing non-native pine, cypress and eucalyptus trees began to thrive in the area that was once largely grassland. Increased vegetation means more fuel for fires. Additionally, as the population of the East Bay expanded, urban development moved further into wildland spaces, a region referred to as the wildland-urban interface. Homes situated among mature trees, brush and other vegetation have added to the fuel load. Hot, dry Diablo winds blowing out of the east increase the likelihood of a fire by drying out local vegetation. They also lead to unpredictable fire behavior and make it harder to suppress fire once it has been ignited.
Multiple agencies are often dispatched through either mutual aid or automatic aid agreements to neighboring districts when responding to a wildland fire. The entire region operates as a system, and the improvement of any one component improves the entire system.
“The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) considers this grant a regional success as we respond jointly with the EBRPD under an automatic aid plan,” said Joe Testa, LPFD fire chief. “The LPFD frequently provides fire, rescue and EMS services in our area parks, including those of the EBRPD. East Bay Parks has responded to numerous emergencies within or adjacent to the LPFD’s jurisdiction over the years. EBRPD often provides a resource that we do not have — a helicopter.”
Improving the district’s firefighting abilities comes at a critical juncture. Starting in October 2020, district officials began noticing an unusual number of trees within the district suddenly dying. As of March, the district estimated that 1,000 acres of eucalyptus, pine, acacia and bay trees had died. The most recent estimate is that there are 1,500 acres of dead trees in the district. The reasons for the sudden tree mortality are not fully understood, but the district is working with multiple partners to study the situation. Extreme drought and climate change are possible factors. What is clearly understood is that sudden tree mortality increases the potential for disastrous wildfires. Dead standing trees burn hotter, faster and have the ability to cast embers far ahead of the original fire, igniting dangerous new fires.
The district’s request to the state legislature for help with the growing hazard came in September when Senate Bill 170 allocated $10 million to the EBRPD for the removal of dead trees. These funds are in addition to the district’s existing $3 million annual budget for the reduction of fuel hazards.
“Where we did not see as many dead trees, and sometimes not any, was in areas where we had done the fuels management work,” Theile said. “So what we think is happening is that when you go in and you thin forests thoughtfully, there’s less competition for the little resources — water in this case — there are. The forests stay much more resilient. That’s something that struck a chord with legislators — that we were trying to build in resiliency.”