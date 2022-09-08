Rebecca bauer kahan

Rebecca Bauer-Kahan

 Jeff Walters

Alameda County – A handful of Tri-Valley Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan’s bills are now on their way to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

One that recently passed the state legislature was Assembly Bill (AB) 2146, which is designed to limit the use of five pesticides that kill bees, birds and butterflies. The Senate voted 30-4 on Aug. 29 to pass AB 2146. The next day, the Assembly concurred 53-18.