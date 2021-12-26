Overburdened communities’ have been added to the list of areas to receive greater scrutiny from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District when it considers projects that could affect air pollution.
The rules adopted by the board this month define an overburdened community as an "area located within a census tract identified by the California Communities Environmental Health Screening Tool ... as having an overall CalEnviroScreen score at or above the 70th percentile, or within 1,000 feet of any such census tract."
The rule changes are a step toward healing inequities faced by overburdened communities by tightening controls on industry, according to Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the air district. “New data is allowing us to pinpoint the Bay Area communities most impacted by toxic air contaminants and implement changes that can result in real health improvements for these residents,” he said.
The district has regulatory authority over stationary sources of air pollution, such as factories, chemical plants, and gasoline stations, in nine Bay Area counties, including Alameda.
The amended rules set more stringent cancer risk limits, update health-risk guidelines for gasoline stations, and require enhanced public notification for affected projects in overburdened communities.