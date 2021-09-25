The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) is offering $1,200 incentives for automobile owners to scrap 1997 and older models.
The district’s Vehicle Buy Back Program is designed to get older cars and small trucks that produce more pollution off the road.
“While cars and trucks on Bay Area roads are the largest source of air pollution in the region, older vehicles run dirtier than those with newer engines and contribute significantly more to unhealthy air quality,” said Jack Broadbent, the district’s executive officer. “Taking older vehicles off the road is a fast and effective way to reduce transportation-related air pollution.”
To be eligible for the program, vehicles must be 1997 model year or older, drivable, and have been registered in the Bay Area for the past 24 months. Vehicles within 60 days of their required smog check must pass the smog check
The district said its buy-back program has retired over 90,000 cars, vans, pickup trucks, and SUVs since 1996.
For more information about the program, visit https://bit.ly/3i6bDEx.