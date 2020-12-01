A Bay Area rapper described as a "shining star" with mounting fame and a growing volume of work was shot and killed last week by an unknown gunman near the East Dublin BART station.
Known on stage as Lil Yase, Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr., 26, died Nov. 28 at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, police said.
"They cost the world a shining star, someone who was selfless and kind," said Antonyyo's friend and business partner, Justin Miranda. "He always had a smile on his face. He was always laughing and kidding and joking. He was a firm believer in God."
Friends suspect a botched robbery attempt for Antonyyo's Rolex watch, but Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt said the motive was unknown. Police are investigating the robbery angle — reviewing security video and cell phone records to try to find why Antonyyo went to Dublin and whom he planned to meet.
Schmidt said the crime appeared to be more targeted than committed at random, although that remained unknown.
“We continue to investigate,” Schmidt said. “There (are) more questions at this point than answers.”
According to police, officers went to Valley Care Medical Center in Pleasanton, where staff reported Antonyyo had arrived on his own with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Eden, where he later died.
Officers found a crime scene in the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway, police said. They searched the area for a suspect, but did not find one. Investigators conducted interviews and examined evidence collected at the scene.
As rumors of Lil Yase's death began spreading on social media, Antonyyo and Miranda's company, Highway 420 Productions, posted his song "Top Dog" and paid tribute on Instagram.
"We appreciate all the love and support," the post said. "Yase loved his fans; he worked every day for y'all. We have hundreds of songs coming for you. Please repost and share; let the world know who the 'Top Dog' is @yasemoney600."
In an industry where several rappers — from the well-established Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls and Nipsey Hussle to several up-and-coming names — have fallen victim to violence, Miranda said Antonyyo had no enemies. Antonyyo grew up in the Sunnydale Projects in San Francisco, where he continued to live with his mother, but was not involved in gangs or drugs or the politics involved in the rap industry.
"He was a really good kid," Miranda said. "He was kind of immune to the street life and didn't have to take part in it."
Antonyyo began writing lyrics and rapping when he was 14, hopping on lunch tables at school with a boombox to perform. He recorded a video on an iPad, gained notoriety and visited other campuses for after-school performances, Miranda said.
"People really liked it," Miranda said. "They liked his style."
Antonyyo, whom Miranda called Mark, brought a fresh delivery and a cadence fans had not heard before. His style attracted the attention of bigger artists, including the Shoreline Mafia and Drakeo the Ruler, rappers based in Los Angeles.
"He did songs for everybody. Every neighborhood, every city," Miranda said. "He rapped about what he saw around him. He rapped about what he saw in the Bay Area."
His topics included inequality in the Bay Area, comparing the wealth found in the Financial District to some of the neighborhoods surrounding it. His videos on YouTube and the Internet in the last four years received millions of views. As his success grew, Antonyyo moved beyond performances in the Bay Area, doing shows in Seattle, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. MIranda said they were planning a move to Los Angeles, where their enterprise could excel in the city’s music business.
Despite his success, Antonyyo remained in the projects and drove a Honda Accord. Described as a "video game nerd," Antonyyo spent hours at home playing Madden football, NBA 2K and "Call of Duty." At 6 feet 4 inches tall, he loved to play basketball. Otherwise, he was in the studio, recording music, Miranda said.
Miranda recalled that Antonyyo had texted to say he would be in the studio by 10:30 p.m. the night before the shooting, but for some reason he drove to Dublin, where his car was found near the crime scene. Miranda said he doesn't know who Antonyyo was with, but suspected it might have been a "young lady."
Following the shooting, Antonyyo saw someone coming and asked to be taken to a hospital, Miranda said.
Miranda reported that Antonyyo’s mother was a strong woman who was holding up well. Fans, meanwhile, expressed sorrow over the rapper's death and paid tribute to him on Twitter, Instagram and other sites.
"I still remember when 'Get it in' had dropped … they had the whole bay fired up. Rest up Lil Yase," wrote @adotbronson on Twitter.
"All I know is Lil Yase had class of 2016 turn(ed)up all high school," tweeted @thesheidashow.
Said @passionweiss: "RIP Lil Yase. 'Pull Up' with Drakeo was a genuine Bay to LA classic, one of the first to really set off the next wave of West Coast rap. Another tragedy in a year filled with little else."
Even with Antonyyo's death, fans should expect more music. Miranda said Lil Yase's recorded songs will be released to continue his legacy.
"I want people to know he wasn't in any kind of trouble or rap beef," Miranda said. "He was a really kind-hearted person."
Dublin police asked anyone with information about the homicide to contact investigators at 925-462-1212.
Homicides in Dublin are rare. A man shot his former girlfriend to death in January when she and a male companion broke into his home. That shooting was deemed self-defense.
Before that, Schmidt said, the city had not recorded a homicide since 2009.