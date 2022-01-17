The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of potential scams involving fraudulent COVID-19 tests, vaccines, and treatments as the pandemic continues.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rise of the omicron variant has led to a growing number of scams, including deceptive advertising and nonexistent testing products, and the potential compromise of personal information. The FBI also issued a warning about potential fraud related to antibody tests. In doing so, the BBB said, the scammers may also be collecting personal information, such as social security numbers and dates of birth, and may be stealing health insurance or Medicare information that can be used in future schemes.
According to BBB, scammers are using robocalls to direct consumers to websites that may look like a health clinic or medical supply company offering COVID-19 tests, some even promising results in 10 minutes. However, to receive a test, the scammers ask for a credit card number or a form with personal information.
The scam may involve an at-home testing kit or testing offered through a clinic, according to the BBB, but in all versions, the website selling the test is short on details, including information about how the test works, where it is sourced, or where it is processed.
The BBB said the offered the following information to avoid coronavirus testing scams:
Talk to your doctor. Your healthcare provider can you find a legitimate clinic and help determine if a test will be covered by insurance. If you don't have a primary-care physician, check out the Alameda County Health Department website.
Do your research. Scammers put pressure on people to buy or commit without giving them time to do further research. Before agreeing to anything, investigate any claims the company makes. The BBB suggests starting with the Better Business Bureau website to see if a company is BBB accredited, has good reviews, or if there are any complaints or scam reports.
Understand your options. The CDC website has a detailed guide to COVID-19 testing. Understand the different tests available.
Never share personal information with strangers, and only make purchases and share your personal information with people and companies you know and trust.
Check claims of FDA approval. Not all COVID-19 antibody tests have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Check the FDA website for a list of approved tests and testing companies.