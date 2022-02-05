Alameda County has launched an advertising campaign to increase awareness of human trafficking in the Bay Area.
Billboards and bus shelter posters throughout the county will offer a message of hope for victims of human trafficking from survivors.
“Our campaign conveys the message of hope to victims: they received help and so can you,” said District Attorney Nancy O’Malley. “Human sex trafficking occurs right here in our own Bay Area, and in our own county.”
“Teens, children, and residents of Alameda County are trafficked every day,” O’Malley added. “Our office continues to shed light on this topic to combat these horrific crimes in the hopes that one day, we will end human trafficking.”
This is the 10th year that Alameda County has teamed up with the advertising firm Clear Channel Outdoor to create billboards and other messaging to raise awareness during National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
“Our message in this campaign is as clear as the print on our billboards,” said Bob Schmitt, regional president of Clear Channel Outdoor-Northern California. “For victims of human trafficking, there is help, there is a safe way out, and there is a path forward.”
For the rest of the month, the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland will also be lit in blue at night to symbolize human trafficking awareness.