Playfly Sports Properties and Black Bear Diner announce the signing of a three-year strategic partnership through 2024. Under terms of the partnership, Black Bear Diner will serve as the official family diner of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the governing body for high school sports in the state of California. Playfly Sports is a sports marketing and media company.
“We are honored to partner with Black Bear Diner, a California headquartered company that values our community as much as we do,” stated Brian Sandy, General Manager of CIF Sports Properties. “We look forward to having Black Bear Diner serve as a destination for team gatherings, post-game meals, and championship celebrations for our student-athletes, teams, and their families. We truly appreciate their support of education-based athletics.”
Anita Adams, CEO of Black Bear Diner noted that the company serves communities across 14 states.