The Stanford Blood Center will host a TriValley Community Blood Drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26, at the Stanford Health Care – Valley Care LifStyleRX fitness center, 1119 E. Stanley Blvd., in Livermore.
The drive will take place at the basketball court.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by calling (888) 723-7831, or by going to https://sbcdonor.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/9463.
Walk-ins are welcome, but capacity is limited.
First time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo ID. Donors will be required to wear a mask.