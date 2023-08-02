The Bollinger Canyon Little League Intermediate all-star team suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 extra-inning loss to Keystone (Tampa, Fl.) in the first round of the Little League Intermediate World Series at Max Baer Park on Sunday afternoon.
Bollinger Canyon trailed 1-0 entering the seventh inning but tied the game to force extra innings. It then scored three runs in the top of the ninth before Keystone produced four in the bottom of the inning. Bollinger Canyon will play its next game on Tuesday at noon in the consolation bracket.
On Sunday, July 30, it was a pitcher’s duel with multiple pitchers used through the first seven innings. Both teams had only one hit up to that point, with Bollinger Canyon’s single provided by Trevor Crawford in the fourth inning.
Keystone held a 1-0 run entering the seventh inning on an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning. But after Bollinger Canyon ended the sixth inning with a diving catch by second baseman Braden Barry, the San Ramon squad tied the score in the top of the seventh.
With two outs and JJ Adame on second, Brendan Weng smashed the first pitch he saw off the left-field fence for a standup double to tie the score. Crawford, the next batter, slammed a pitch to center field, but it was caught to end the inning.
“It was really good,” said Bollinger Canyon manager Jason Crawford about his team’s play in the game. “Got rid of the jitters and came out and played hardball.”
Bollinger Canyon produced excellent defense in the bottom of the seventh, getting out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation with a flyout to right field, then a 1-2-3 double play at home and first. It was the second 1-2-3 double play of the game for Bollinger Canyon.
The clutch defense continued for Bollinger Canyon in the eighth inning, as pitcher Cooper Humphries induced a fly ball with two outs to end a bases-loaded situation.
In the ninth inning, a tiebreaker rule was brought into effect and a runner was placed on second to start both the top and the bottom of the inning. This seemed to jump-start both offenses.
In the top of the ninth with one out, Bollinger Canyon’s Aneesh Mohan and Bradley Liu walked to load the bases. Then Humphries connected for an RBI single to center field to break the tie at 2-1.
With the bases still loaded, Will Ngo was hit by a pitch to send home another run. When Adame drove in a run with a walk after that, Bollinger Canyon had a 4-1 lead. But Keystone produced its own 1-2-3 double play to end the top half of the inning.
In the bottom of the ninth, Keystone also started with a runner on second base. That runner eventually scored, along with the first two batters to tie the score at 4-4. The key hits were a run-scoring double by Lee Melamut and an RBI single by Presley Bromberg. Colin Gremour drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.
Bollinger Canyon qualified for the World Series by winning the California District 57 final championship game 3-1 over Danville on June 23.