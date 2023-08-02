The Bollinger Canyon Little League Intermediate all-star team suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 extra-inning loss to Keystone (Tampa, Fl.) in the first round of the Little League Intermediate World Series at Max Baer Park on Sunday afternoon.

Bollinger Canyon trailed 1-0 entering the seventh inning but tied the game to force extra innings. It then scored three runs in the top of the ninth before Keystone produced four in the bottom of the inning. Bollinger Canyon will play its next game on Tuesday at noon in the consolation bracket.