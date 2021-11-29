According to RealGM.com, the Tri-Valley had produced 40 boys' college basketball players among its collective high schools. These schools include Foothill, Amador, Dublin, Granada and Livermore.
As of late, the Tri-Valley has sent its best players to Division 1 colleges to play hoops at the highest levels. Some of these players include Robby Beasley (Montana University, Dublin High), Caleb Oden (Nevada, Dublin High), Jojo McGlaston (Bradley, Dublin High) and Mac Hoffman (Army, Amador Valley). These are only the players who made it to the highest levels, but there are many more who went to Division 2 and 3 colleges around the nation.
After a COVID-19 shortened season in the spring where there were no fans in the stands, the Tri-Valley high school basketball scene is set to return. Student sections will be filled and the four-month race to the top will return. Fans should be excited to see their local teams competing once again.
This will be an interesting year for the five public high schools that make up the Tri-Valley. Three of the five teams finished with a record of .500 or better in the COVID-19 shortened season. In the 2019 season, four of five teams went to the North Coast Section playoffs and Granada was able to go all the way to the NCS championship.
Granada will look to repeat its success from the past two years under head coach Quaran Johnson. Johnson has done a complete 180 with the Matadors as he is yet to turn in a losing season in his three years as head coach.
The team will feature senior Kevin Gad and junior Andrew McKeever, two players who should be in the running for MVP of the East Bay Athletic League.
On the other side of town, Livermore High School is the complete opposite. The Cowboys have yet to win a league game since 2014. Livermore High has only managed to secure nine total league wins in the past 10 years.
The Cowboys will look to change their losing ways this year as they bring back three seniors from last season. If the Cowboys suffer another zero-league win season, it might be time to shake up the coaching staff in order to bring home some wins for the green and gold.
A team who has already mixed up their coaching staff is Amador Valley. Head coach Willis Gardner will get a chance to coach a full season after being hired in February of last year. The Colorado State alum has been coaching in the Bay Area for over seven years in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) circuit and will look to continue Amador’s historical successes.
The Foothill Falcons will also be in the mix for a league title. Under head coach Jason Wallis, the Falcons have sustained success in the East Bay Athletic League, and this season should be no different. The Falcons have a young team, but Wallis has had success in the past with developing underclassmen.
The Dublin Gaels might be the favorites to come out of the Tri-Valley division of the EBAL. They have a track record of sending multiple basketball players to play at the Division 1 level, and this year is much of the same. Juniors Donovan Cooks and Courtney Anderson are in the running for best duo in the Bay Area. Both players have serious college interest and will look to lead the Gaels far into the NCS playoffs.
The Gaels continue to have the athleticism and skill to compete for state titles and they will be looking to do the same this year. Under head coach Tom Costello, this team will be poised to make a deep run into the NCS playoffs.
Not only will this year be one of the more competitive years for Tri-Valley basketball, but the EBAL league championship is wide open as the competitive gap between teams has tightened. There are new coaches, players and storylines that will make this year that much more exciting.
Tri-Valley basketball is set to start this week. The smell of popcorn at the snack bar will return while the sounds of 100 students screaming and yelling will be even louder. The high-intensity games will be back on TV30 and the gyms will be roaring once again. The only thing left to do is to sit back and watch.