With the Holidays beginning, this also signals the time for basketball in the Tri-Valley. The valley might be one of the most competitive places in the Bay Area for basketball this upcoming season.
The Granada Matadors exited last season with its first berth in the North Coast Section Playoffs Open Division and will look to build on that this season.
The team will be headlined by Saint Mary’s commit Andrew McKeever who will be entering his senior season with the black and gold. He will be joined by transfer Tyler Harris who will join McKeever in an already loaded Granada front court.
Dublin High School will also be a threat to take the East Bay Athletic League Championship this season. They will return their three-headed offensive attack in Courtney Anderson Jr., Donovan Cooks and Mehki Thomas.
Head Coach Tom Costello will be leading the group once again as they will be looking to capture a state championship.
Foothill snuck into the playoffs last season with solid league play and a stingy defense. Most of their returners are graduating, but head coach Jason Wallis is returning for the Falcons.
They will have a tough stretch of preseason games as they will face Antioch, Pittsburg and Berkeley High School in December.
Head coach Willis Gardner had an excellent first season in 2021, leading Amador Valley to the North Coast Section Playoffs. The Dons will return point guard Tyler Cheng who led the Dons in scoring last season.
They will have a marquee matchup against East Bay powerhouse James Logan High School on Nov. 28 at home.
Livermore High School has struggled to compete in the East Bay Athletic League for over a decade now. They have not won a league game since 2012 and will look to build on their 3-win season in 2021.
Leading scorer Spencer Langowski transferred to Granada High School and the Cowboys will have to start from scratch once again. Look for senior Owen Omweg to lead the Cowboys this season.