Last year’s boys’ water polo season was as competitive as it could get. From Foothill’s close win over rival Amador Valley to the exciting young players of Livermore and Granada, the season was one of the more memorable in recent years.
This year should be no different.
Amador Valley has been a powerhouse in the pool as both boys and girls water polo have been successes throughout the years. They advanced to the second round of the playoffs before falling to eventual NCS runner up Acalanes High School.
The Dons will be returning defender Noah Cole and attacker Evan Grell. Under coach Matt Croghan, the Dons should be in a position to repeat their success last year.
Foothill graduated many key players from last season, but they will be in the hunt to finish atop the EBAL-Valley conference. Led by former Las Positas water polo standout and current Head Coach Alex Lazzereschi, the Falcons will look to be competitive once again.
Granada and Livermore will also have an opportunity to win games this season. Granada stayed competitive in some of their games last season despite their 1-12 record.
Livermore will bring back sophomore Aiden Chirca and junior Vincent Vandersall to the roster. Both were very versatile and will look to lead the Cowboys to more wins this season.
Granada will kick off the water polo season in the Tri-Valley as they will head to American High School on Sept. 6.