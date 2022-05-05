Today, the statement would hardly raise an eyebrow.
A quarter-century ago, however, the fossil fuel industry erupted when a United Nations scientific report said that scientists had shown “a discernible human influence” on the climate.
Unfortunately for a young climate scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the industry eruption targeted him in person.
The scientist was Ben Santer, lead author of a key chapter of the 1995 Second Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC.)
Although the phrase was agreed on by an intergovernmental panel after extensive negotiation, Santer’s name was on the chapter as lead author, so the fossil fuel industry singled him out to punish, while it did its best to raise doubts about climate change.
Now, a British playwright has written and produced a 44-minute play called “Smoking Guns” dramatizing Santer’s extraordinary experiences.
The play was broadcast last month on BBC-4 radio. Although the attacks were painful, Santer has had a stellar professional career.
Today, he is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, known and respected in the climate community worldwide.
He is clearly on the right side of history. In the years since the 1995 IPCC report appeared, researchers around the world have affirmed, strengthened and extended the science that demonstrates human impact.
But as the play makes clear, science was far from the only dynamic. Politics and personals issues arose that even many Santer friends were unaware of. Even now, some of it is difficult for him to speak of.
In the midst of the attacks, while he was trying to decide how to defend himself, Santer returned home one day to find that his 3-year-old son was missing.
His German-born wife had taken the boy and disappeared in Europe.
A ‘way in’ to climate issues
British playwright David Morley wanted to develop a drama exploring climate issues and knew it had to be presented without doom-and-gloom lecturing.
The Livermore scientist’s personal story was a way in to the subject.
“Because we hear that (doom) a lot,” Morley said in a Zoom interview.
He knew the play wouldn’t be successful unless he could “find a ‘way in’ that was more interesting and compelling and emotional than just doing the story of how the planet is being destroyed.”
He got Santer’s name from a British scientist while casting about for ideas about who might make a main character.
Santer seemed tailor made to anchor a play that would be broadcast in Britain. He is American, but he was educated largely in British schools. That includes his PhD, which came from University of East Anglia.
Here was a young scientist with British connections who had been attacked personally, publicly and ruthlessly by the giant fossil fuel industry.
Santer had an appealingly wide range of interests and talents. He was an avid outdoorsman and mountaineer. He was an artist and musician. He had written serious prose and poetry, and had a feel for literary communication.
He was also willing to discuss his personal life even when it was painful to do so.
Underlying it all, Santer was right. Scientific colleagues supported him while the attacks were taking place, and as the years passed his work was validated and revalidated. Human activities are clearly influencing the climate and endangering the future.
The challenge
Playwright David Morley has had a distinguished career. He has written highly regarded plays on topics ranging from current events to adaptations of classic novels.
He wrote a play that imagined the musician David Bowie looking back on his life. He wrote another dramatizing UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s decision to support the U.S. invasion of Iraq after 9/11. Still other plays dealt with Brexit, the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 and ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Universe.’
“Smoking Guns” was his first play about climate, so he began to read and talk with climate scientists, including Santer.
He has reached the conclusion that “people have been fed a load of rubbish about climate change,” that they have been fooled into thinking there are great doubts where few exist.
He believes the problem is getting worse rather than better.
“Half the carbon in the atmosphere has been put there since 1991. People need to understand that it's a huge problem and we can't ignore it any longer. And that should have been happening in the mid-‘90s when Ben got the information out there and said, ‘Climate change is being influenced by man.’ We've lost decades!”
While he had to be sure of the science, he wasn’t about to have his main character lecture on climate issues. He spent hours on the phone learning not only about Santer’s research, but his personal history as well.
Santer’s willingness to discuss difficult subjects created the kinds of human background that would be needed to keep the audience engaged.
Near-death experience
It’s hard to imagine the play opening with a more dramatic personal experience. Climbing in the Alps near Mont Blanc, Santer falls into a 150-foot crevasse, an actual near-death experience that he would later write about in a short story.
The scene is a potent metaphor for the professional challenges that Santer would later face: bleak prospects, a difficult uphill climb in an unexplored field of science, the struggle against industry attacks, the refusal to quit, the determination to come to grips with the experience and control his own future.
At the end of the opening scene, he is left there, literally hanging, while the drama looks back at his education and ahead to his career and personal life, including the heart-rending search for his son.
It’s a complex drama with varied characters, from Santer’s family and scientific colleagues to industrial lobbyists and the pro-fossil fuel congressman, Dana Rohrabacker.
As scenes come and go, American listeners may sometimes find themselves wishing incongruously for visual clues as they try to identify speakers by voice.
Morley likens his job to that of a sculptor: start with “a block of information” accumulated from voluminous notes and then “chip off bits of it to get the shape of the story.”
If it was a challenge to pare the material down to a script lasting exactly 43 minutes 40 seconds, it was also a familiar process. It’s how he approaches every play.
“It was a very enjoyable project actually, and I think it worked very well. The BBC was very pleased.”
So were London drama critics, who cited the broadcast of Smoking Guns as “the pick of the day.”
Santer today
Santer left LLNL last autumn after working there for 29 years. He and his son, now an adult, were reunited long ago through the international court system. They enjoy climbing together, most recently at Smith Rock in Oregon.
Santer now lives in Oregon. With the state’s rich variety of mountains, forests and outdoor trails, life there helps satisfy his love of the outdoors.
Academia and the intellectual world of research still have their pull as well. He is a visiting researcher at UCLA. Last month, he traveled to Cambridge, Mass., to present a series of climate lectures at MIT under the prestigious Houghton Program.
Roughly once a year, the program invites a distinguished visitor to give presentations to faculty and staff and remain as scientist-in-residence.
While he loves Oregon’s outdoor scene, he found the intellectual atmosphere around MIT and Harvard “vibrant” and stimulating.
Asked about Smoking Guns, he said he was “conflicted” about the play.
He feels it is vital to communicate the science issues. He has made a point of speaking publicly for many years.
“The purely scientific stuff, I want to tell that story,” he said. “I want to tell how we got from 1995 and the cautious ‘balance of evidence suggests…’ to 2021 and unequivocal fingerprints (of human influence on warming.)
“…Like it or not, my personal story, my painful story, is intertwined with the scientific story. I had said very little about the personal story (before the play,) but I get it. Folks want to use the personal story to get to the scientific story.”
To date, he has declined to listen to the BBC broadcast. It brings back too many painful memories. To listen to the play, visit bbc.in/3Fkr0DF.