The budget deal reached last week between Gov. Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers cut $50 million from a program to upgrade public buildings with clean energy technologies, according to the Building Decarbonization Coalition (BDC), a national advocacy group.
The deal eliminates previously approved funding for Community Resilience Centers, according to the BDC.
Community Resilience Center funding pays for upgrades to public buildings such as libraries, schools, and community centers and “is an essential strategy to ensure that community residents can access backup power, clean air, and cooling during climate emergencies,” the BDC said.
“California’s working-class communities of color need Community Resilience Centers now,” said Stephanie Tsai, BDC’s senior policy and campaign manager for California.
“In the face of intensifying climate disasters ... this funding is acutely needed to upgrade essential community spaces that vulnerable residents depend on,” Tsai said. “Putting off this funding to a future bond that may not pass leaves our frontline communities behind.”
The budget agreement does include $432 million for the state’s Equitable Building Decarbonization Program, which was less than the state Senate’s original proposal, but still more than the governor or the state Assembly wanted. The funding will help pay for zero-emissions appliances like heat pumps.
“Low-income and working-class Californians urgently need access to clean cooling and clean air,” said Jose Torres, California director for the BDC. “This funding will help equip households with zero-emissions appliances [that] build climate resilience, reduce pollution, and improve air quality.”
The budget, which was set to be voted on this week, also includes:
$95M for the existing TECH Clean California program to accelerate statewide adoption of heat pumps for space and water heating.
$20M for the California Air Resources Board to accelerate adoption of environment-friendly refrigerants to help reduce ozone depletion and its effects on human health.
$25M for the state’s Low-Income Weatherization Program to upgrade multifamily housing.
$10M from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund for the California Energy Commission’s new benchmarking program to track energy use in large commercial and multifamily buildings.
$10M for the Energy Commission’s new Technical Assistance for Federal Tax Credits program to aid Californians in accessing incentives and tax credits granted by the federal Inflation Reduction Act.