Tri-Valley-based life science businesses are ‘poised to reap the benefit of a talent pool from San Francisco that relocated here during the pandemic,’ James Langford, a principal at Tri-Valley Ventures, a regionally focused venture capital firm, and director of research at Mirador Capital Partners, predicted last month at the 2022 Tri-Valley Life Sciences Summit in Pleasanton.
The conference, which attracted more than 160 participants, was hosted on Oct. 13, by Pleasanton-based Veeva Systems, which develops cloud-based computing applications for pharmaceutical and life-sciences industry applications. The program spotlighted the growth of the Tri-Valley life sciences businesses over the past 3 years and addressed concerns for the future.
Langford presented research showing that Alameda County was the top destination for workers moving out of San Francisco.
“The Tri-Valley has developed a reputation as an ideal location to start and grow life sciences businesses,” Langford said.
Venture capitalists also channeled $770 million to Tri-Valley life sciences companies in 2021, according to PitchBook Data, a web-based company that analyzes public and private company information.
“Besides innovation, the overwhelming characteristic of this community is its confidence in each other,” said Yolanda Fintschenko, executive director at i-GATE Innovation Hub, who emceed the conference. “This confidence breeds a generosity that is this community’s oxygen.”
i-GATE is a non-profit organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship in the Tri-Valley.