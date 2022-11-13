LOGO - Veeva Systems Pleasanton

Tri-Valley-based life science businesses are ‘poised to reap the benefit of a talent pool from San Francisco that relocated here during the pandemic,’ James Langford, a principal at Tri-Valley Ventures, a regionally focused venture capital firm, and director of research at Mirador Capital Partners, predicted last month at the 2022 Tri-Valley Life Sciences Summit in Pleasanton.

The conference, which attracted more than 160 participants, was hosted on Oct. 13, by Pleasanton-based Veeva Systems, which develops cloud-based computing applications for pharmaceutical and life-sciences industry applications. The program spotlighted the growth of the Tri-Valley life sciences businesses over the past 3 years and addressed concerns for the future.