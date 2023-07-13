LOGO - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNL

Fast Company, a monthly business magazine, has named Lawerence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) Director Kim Budil one of the Most Creative People in Business for 2023 for “leading the team that achieved nuclear fusion ignition.”

Fast Company annually recognizes individuals for “inventive yet practical solutions to real-life conundrums” in their chosen fields, from high-tech and design to healthcare. Fifty-four honorees were selected by the magazine for 2023.