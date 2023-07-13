Fast Company, a monthly business magazine, has named Lawerence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) Director Kim Budil one of the Most Creative People in Business for 2023 for “leading the team that achieved nuclear fusion ignition.”
Fast Company annually recognizes individuals for “inventive yet practical solutions to real-life conundrums” in their chosen fields, from high-tech and design to healthcare. Fifty-four honorees were selected by the magazine for 2023.
In December 2022, researchers at LLNL conducted the first controlled fusion experiment that produced more energy than the laser energy needed for ignition.
The Department of Energy (DOE) called the experiment “a major scientific breakthrough decades in the making that will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power.”
LLNL’s National Ignition Facility had been experimenting with lasers to ignite fusion since 2009.
Budil has worked at LLNL since 1987, when she was a grad student, and was named to head the organization in 2021.
As director, she is responsible for the overall development and implementation of LLNL’s scientific vision, goals, and objectives, in concert with DOE, National Nuclear Security Administration, other federal agencies, and collaborators in the corporate and academic sectors.
She called it an “honor to be recognized alongside other leaders who strive to make a difference.”
“At LLNL, more than 8,300 people are dedicated to harnessing leading-edge science and technology to address some of the most significant challenges in national security and global stability facing our nation and the world,” Budil said. “This work requires exceptional creativity and real technical innovation – “Big Ideas” – to enable meaningful impact.”