California Water Service (Cal Water) has expanded its water conservation programs to include lawn-to-garden and spray-to-drip rebates, which offer incentives for customers to make their landscaping and irrigation systems more efficient.
The lawn-to-garden program offers a rebate of $3 per square foot of lawn replaced with low-water use landscaping. The spray-to-drip program offers a rebate of 50-cents per square foot of landscaping converted from a traditional spray irrigation system to a drip system, which uses 20% to 50% less water compared to sprinklers, according to Cal Water.
“We partnered with Livermore customers and businesses to achieve impressive water savings during the last drought,” said Ben Voight, Livermore operations manager. “Now, we are offering even more support for customers to reduce their water use as we face increasingly serious drought conditions.”
The incentives are in addition to Cal Water’s existing conservation programs to help save water, including rebates on high-efficiency appliances and devices, a smart landscape tune-up program that includes an irrigation system evaluation and the installation of more efficient devices and repair of most irrigation leaks at no cost to customers, and a free conservation kit that includes a hose nozzle with shutoff valve, high-efficiency showerheads, and faucet aerators.
For more information, visit www.calwater.com.