LIVERMORE — California Water Service (Cal Water) joined neighboring water agencies when it advanced to Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan.
The action, announced Dec. 14, officially imposes water restrictions on nearly 60,000 Livermore residents who are serviced by Cal Water.
In step with the city, Cal Water’s Stage 2 restrictions limit outdoor watering to three days per week between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. Addresses ending with an odd number are allowed to water on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while addresses ending with an even number or with no street number are limited to Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. No outdoor watering is permitted within 48 hours after measurable rainfall.
Additionally, leaks and other malfunctions in plumbing fixtures or irrigation systems must be repaired within five business days of Cal Water’s issuance of a written notice. Vehicles may only be washed with a hose that has a shutoff nozzle or similar device. Water may not be used on driveways or sidewalks, unless for health and safety purposes. Finally, restaurants may only serve water upon request, and hotels and motels must provide guests with the option of not having towels and linens laundered daily.
“We have been preparing for these increasingly serious drought conditions, and Stage 2 of our Water Shortage Contingency Plan helps us conserve while continuing to support our customers and provide quality, service and value to them,” said John Freeman, Livermore district manager for Cal Water. “We offer Livermore customers a variety of conservation programs and encourage them to take advantage of these resources to help save water every day.”
Cal Water’s move follows similar actions taken earlier this fall by the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton, the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) and the Zone 7 Water Agency (Zone 7).
Unlike other area water retailers, Cal Water is governed by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). Cal Water submitted a request to the CPUC to move to Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan in October and specified Dec. 14 as the effective date of the requested move. In between, the agency held a public meeting in November with its customers to advise them of the planned move and the changes it would bring.
Effective with the declaration, water-use limitations for Cal Water customers are formally aligned with restrictions previously implemented by the City of Livermore, which declared a water emergency on Oct. 1.
“The City of Livermore has the ability to activate citywide mandatory water-use restrictions that apply to all Livermore properties, regardless of who their water service provider is,” explained Natalie Croak, City of Livermore communications representative. “Cal Water can activate even more restrictive rules for their customers, but they still have to follow any City of Livermore restrictions.”
The Cal Water declaration also carries an increase in fines for violations. A first time violation will still result in a warning, but second and third violations will result in $50 and $100 fines respectively. A fourth violation or an egregious violation can result in the installation of a device that restricts water flows on the violator’s water-service line. Despite the increased fines, Yvonne Kingman, Cal Water’s director of corporate communications, said that fines are rarely necessary after a first violation.
“We’re about education,” Freeman added. “We want to educate our customers. If we do see something, first we’re going to send them a notice. That should handle most of the concerns or any calls we may get.”